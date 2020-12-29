“Played some pretty poor and sloppy cricket” – Tim Paine on Australia’s 8-wicket loss against India

Australian skipper Tim Paine expressed his disappointment after his team lost to India by 8 wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Tim Paine praised India for putting the home side under pressure, as he rued the mistakes the hosts made with the bat and on the field during the Boxing Day Test.

Australia struggled to repeat their performance from Adelaide, as they failed to have an answer to India’s bowling attack. The loss means that the Border- Gavaskar series is now level 1-1. India’s victory at the MCG was also their second consecutive Boxing Day Test win at the venue.

Speaking to the broadcaster in the post-match presentation, Tim Paine opened up about how the side feels about the heavy defeat at home.

“Obviously we’re very disappointed. Played pretty poor cricket, pretty sloppy cricket for the majority of the Test match. It’s to take nothing away from India, who put us under pressure and forced us into making a number of mistakes, particularly with the bat and in the field. If you do that against good sides, you make it very hard to win”

Tim Paine admits batting performances have not been up to the mark

Steve Smith scored 0 and 8 in the second Test

A recurring theme of the first two Tests has been the poor batting performance by the Australian batsmen. Steve Smith has struggled to get amongst the runs, while Marnus Labuschagne has failed to convert his starts. The opening combination has also been a worry in the absence of David Warner, with Joe Burns failing to impress in his absence.

The Boxing Day Test saw Australian batsmen fail to make a fifty in a Test match for the first time in 32 years. Their scoring rate was an issue as well, with the team just about managing to reach 200 in the second innings.

Speaking about the side’s batting, Tim Paine admitted that their form has been a concern, as he hoped to rectify the same in the upcoming Tests against India.

“ I think you need to give the Indian attack credit for bowling beautifully to us. There is no doubt about that. We haven’t adapted as well as we would have liked. As a batting group we are disappointed with what we’ve put up in the first 2 Test matches. But there is still 2 to go and we’ll work hard and try and rectify it in the next match.

Tim Paine singles out Cameron Green for praise

Despite the loss, Tim Paine took the opportunity to praise youngster Cameron Green for his performance. The all-rounder was one of the few players who impressed during the Boxing Day Test. Green’s gritty innings of 45 where he batted with the lower order attracted attention, and Tim Paine touted him to become a star for Australia in the future.

"He’s started his career really well. We knew the talent he’s got. We can see the temperament he’s got. With more and more Test cricket, he’s going to blossom into a pretty outstanding player which is exciting for us a team and for the Australian public to watch"

The Australian captain concluded by suggesting that the team will stay together in the coming nine days. With India putting up a roaring comeback after their Adelaide debacle, Tim Paine and others have their task cut out if they want to prevent India from winning the series again.