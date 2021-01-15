Playing 11 and toss updates for India vs Australia 4th Test

Australia skipper Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat first, a couple of hours after Australia announced their playing XI on the eve of the match. The home side made one change from the team that drew the match in Sydney. Marcus Harris comes in for the injured Will Pucovski after the latter failed a fitness Test on Thursday.

The rest of the playing 11 remains the same, with Matthew Wade getting a run in the middle order despite his poor form. David Warner has shrugged off fitness concerns as well, as Nathan Lyon plays his 100th Test for the Aussies.

As expected, India have made multiple changes to the side that impressed in Sydney. Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari got injured in the last game and miss out. Jasprit Bumrah has failed to recover from an abdomen injury, with India once again going in with a new look pace attack. Ravichandran Ashwin misses out as well and he is replaced by Shardul Thakur.

The visitors have handed debuts to two players in Brisbane. Washington Sundar will act as the all-rounder in place of Jadeja, while T Natarajan's meteoric rise continues as he replaces Bumrah for the series decider. Mayank Agarwal finds a spot in the middle order as well.

The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test 🧢 No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cLYVBMGfFM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

With the series level 1-1, all is left to play for in Brisbane. Australia need to win the Test to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As for India, they just need to avoid defeat to retain it.

Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan,Washington Sundar

Australia Test Squad: Tim Paine (Captain, wicketkeeper), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Moises Henriques Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Who won the toss today?

Australia have won the toss and chosen to bat first

What is the playing 11 for today’s India vs Australia match?

India’s playing 11: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj

Australia’s playing 11: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c&wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon