Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in the 2nd T20I between IND and IRE

After a rain-marred encounter on Friday, India and Ireland will return to action in the second T20I on Sunday, August 20, at The Village in Dublin. The visitors currently lead the three-match affair 1-0 and will look to wrap up the series by winning the second game.

Indian bowlers wreaked havoc with the new ball by reducing the home side to 31/5. Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional alongside Prasidh Krishna on their return to the side after a long injury layoff. Ravi Bishnoi also fared decently with the ball before Barry McCarthy launched a carnage.

Ireland seamers also looked good during their brief outing before rain played spoilsport. Craig Young struck in consecutive deliveries in the seventh over before the heavens opened up and no further play was possible.

The new ball would move a fair bit as it was evidenced from the first game. The team winning the toss would look to bowl first on this surface.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the second T20I between India and Ireland.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Team India skipper was exceptional with the new ball on his return to competitive cricket after 11 months. Jasprit Bumrah provided the first jolt, picking up two wickets in the first over.

He bowled tight lines and lengths and returned with figures of 2/24 from his four overs. The ace seamer also showed no signs of jittery nerves, which will be a positive sign for the Men in Blue, with the Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup lined up.

Bumrah will hope to keep up the good work in the second game and if he continues his rhythm, expect him to be among the wickets once again on Sunday.

#2 Craig Young

The right-arm medium-pacer was Ireland's best bowler in the first T20I on Thursday night. Craig Young picked up both the wickets that fell and conceded only two runs from five deliveries before rain came pouring down.

With the new ball expected to seam, the lanky pacer is likely to pose a threat once again to the Indian batting unit.

Young enjoys a decent record at this venue, having picked up nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 18.11.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi

The young leg-spinner will lead India's spin unit in the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. Ravi Bishnoi had a good game in the series opener, returning with figures of 2/23 in his four overs, including the wickets of Paul Stirling and Mark Adair.

Bishnoi will hope to keep up the good work in a bid to impress the selectors ahead of the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

So far, Bishnoi has featured in 12 T20Is, picking up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 7.03.