Predicting the Fab Four of the next generation of Test fast-bowlers ft. Kwena Maphaka

The term 'Fab Four' has been as commonly used in the cricketing realms as any over the past decade. It was coined when the late Martin Crowe picked Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Steve Smith as the dominant forces in Test batting.

Ever since, the comparisons between the four have dominated cricketing headlines and social media debates. More recently, former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain picked their Fab Four for the ongoing era.

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Brook, Rachin Ravindra, Kamindu Mendis, and Saim Ayub were part of the discussion, with the first two names being an obvious choice for Hussain and Atherton. Meanwhile, there was a less popular Fab Four for pacers in the late 2010s and early 2020s with Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, and Jofra Archer in the mix.

Fast bowling continues to be the ultimate match-winning force in Test cricket, especially in SENA countries, and the last couple of years has witnessed several young pacers make a mark in the red-ball format.

Hence, the beginning of 2025 might be the perfect time to predict the Fab Four of the next generation of fast bowlers in Tests.

# 1 Kwena Maphaka - South Africa

Maphaka continues to impress with his incredible skill level at just 18 [Credit: Getty]

South Africa have historically produced some of the greatest fast bowlers and the 18-year-old sensation Kwena Maphaka is almost certain to enjoy an incredibly successful career across formats. The left-arm pacer made headlines with his sensational performances in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps at an average of 9.71 in six outings.

Maphaka's heroics helped the South African Under-19 side qualify for the semi-final, where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to India. The teenager has only grown in stature since, debuting for the South Africa senior side in all three formats.

Maphaka made his Test debut in the recently concluded second Test of the home series against Pakistan. The talented speedster picked up star batter Babar Azam as his maiden wicket and finished with match figures of 3/90.

With the ability to generate speeds over 150 km/hr, Maphaka will be one to watch out for this year and in the future.

# 2 Gus Atkinson - England

Atkinson enjoyed unparalleled success in his maiden year in Tests in 2024 [Credit: Getty]

England's Gus Atkinson has taken to Test cricket as very few have, picking up wickets for fun since his debut in the home season last year. The 26-year-old picked up back-to-back five-wicket hauls on his Test debut in Lord's against the West Indies, including seven in the first innings.

Atkinson continued his stellar start with wickets in almost every innings in Tests last year. He finished as the second leading wicket-taker in the red-ball format in 2024 with 52 scalps in 11 outings at an average of 22.15, including three five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls.

Atkinson's heroics helped England win three out of their final four red-ball series last year against Sri Lanka, West Indies, and New Zealand. With the retirement of the legendary duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, Atkinson's emergence into a Test superstar has come as a massive relief and joy for English fans.

# 3 William O'Rourke - New Zealand

O'Rourke played a key role in New Zealand's historic series win in India last year [Credit: Getty]

The tall New Zealand pacer William O'Rourke has made life miserable for opposition batters in Test cricket. Debuting early last year in the home series against South Africa, the 23-year-old immediately showcased his skills with nine wickets in his debut Test.

O'Rourke impressed with the ability to generate speed and bounce even on subcontinent pitches - often a graveyard for pacers. The speedster picked up eight wickets in two Tests in Sri Lanka and followed that with seven in New Zealand's opening Test win over India in Bengaluru.

A ten-wicket home series against England took his overall Test tally in 2024 to 36 at an average of 24.80 in ten outings. With veterans Tim Southee and Trent Boult exiting the Test arena, O'Rourke will likely spearhead New Zealand's pace attack in years to come.

# 4 Shamar Joseph - West Indies

Joseph burst onto the Test scene with his Brisbane heroics [Credit: Getty]

Arguably the most exciting pacer going around in World cricket, West Indies' Shamar Joseph provided Test cricket with the perfect tonic at the start of 2024. The 24-year-old debuted in the Test series in Australia and picked up a five-wicket haul in his maiden innings.

However, Joseph's highlight moment in a still-young career came when he single-handedly won West Indies the second Test in Brisbane. The speedster produced figures of 7/68 in the final innings to help the visitors pull off an eight-run win and level the series 1-1.

Joseph also bagged a five-wicket haul in his maiden home Test later in the year against South Africa and finished 2024 with 29 wickets in eight matches at an average of 26.75. In Joseph and Jayden Seales, West Indies may have found the ideal pace-bowling tandem for the next decade as they look to script a resurgence in the longest format.

