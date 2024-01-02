Predicting India's 5 best performers for 2024 ft. Shubman Gill 

The heartbreaking loss at the ODI World Cup final marred what should have been a memorable 2023 for Team India.

It all started with two white-ball series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand before a successful Border-Gavasker Trophy (BGT) against Australia. Unfortunately for India, BGT proved to be the only reason for joy against Australia as the mighty Men in Yellow defeated India in both the WTC and ODI World Cup finals.

Speaking of highs, India did manage to win the Asia Cup and the Asian Games earlier in the year. They are currently battling for a two-match Test series in South Africa but have lost the opening Test in Centurion.

The major focus in 2024 will be on the shortest format of the game, with the T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to take place in the West Indies and USA in June. Apart from this, two big series for the side will include England at home and Australia away at the end of the year.

As a new year stretches before us, it brims with hopes for individual brilliance and collective glory. On that very note, let's take a look at five probable India men's players who could have a great 2024.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin for India [Getty Images]

After eight Tests in 2023, Team India are expected to play around 15 red-ball games in 2024. Out of those, ten are going to be hosted by India. That's where Ravichandran Ashwin's importance will come to the fore as he is one of the greatest spinners in Indian cricket history.

Ashwin, who has so far taken 490 Test wickets, is likely to play all the Tests at home. He almost becomes unplayable at home conditions and will be a force to reckon with this year.

From late January to March, England will visit India for five Tests, where Ashwin will spearhead the bowling attack. In September and October, Bangladesh and New Zealand will also travel for a total of five Tests.

Ashwin has played 55 Test matches in India, where he has scalped 337 wickets at an average of 20.87, including 26 five-wicket hauls.

#4 Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh during India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 4 [Getty Images]

Rinku Singh had a fantastic 2023, where he thrilled everyone with the stylish display of batting in the IPL. He scored 474 runs at an average of 59.25 across 14 IPL 2023 matches. His heroics helped him earn his maiden national team call-up.

Rinku represented India in 12 T20Is and two ODIs and solidified his position in the team with some match-winning performances. There are not many players who can genuinely fit into the finishing role in white-ball cricket for India.

However, Rinku seems to be a tailor-made candidate for batting in the death overs as he can tonk the ball long and hard. In just 12 T20Is, Rinku has made a name for himself as he has amassed 262 runs at a ridiculous average and strike rate of 65.5 and 180.69, respectively.

He is more or less confirmed to play in the T20 World Cup in June and will be hoping to continue his breathtaking form throughout the year as well. While Rinku has shown flashes of brilliance, maintaining that level of performance throughout the year will be crucial.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

India v Australia: Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 [Getty Images]

Jasprit Bumrah possesses a unique and lethal bowling combination. His unorthodox action generates exceptional pace and bounce, while his mastery of swing and yorkers makes him a nightmare for any batter.

In 2023, he returned to competitive cricket after an injury and instantly showcased what India had been missing when Bumrah was not around. In 19 international games for India in 2023, Bumrah picked up 36 wickets at an immaculate average of 18.77.

Incredibly, he went wicketless just once in the whole year and India would hope for Bumrah to continue his form in 2024 as well.

With his ability to make the batters dance to his tunes, Bumrah will undoubtedly be extremely crucial for India at the T20 World Cup. His change of pace bowling will be vital in the Caribbean conditions.

Bumrah is an out-and-out match-winner and if he enjoys a great 2024, some of India's worries will automatically be truncated.

#2 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill during India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 2 [Getty Images]

No batter scored more international runs than Shubman Gill's 2,154 runs throughout the whole of 2023. He was simply devastating last year as he broke numerous records with his consistent performances. He even won the Orange Cap at the IPL 2023 with 890 runs, including three centuries.

Gill thrives as an opener, a crucial position that sets the tone for the innings. Having cemented his spot, he can focus on building larger scores consistently and establishing himself as a reliable pillar of the Indian batting order.

While his red-ball returns have dwindled a bit in the recent past, Gill is a talented batter and will work on his weaknesses to try and counter with precision. Various Test matches and white-ball series will provide Gill with great opportunities to muster more runs for India in 2024.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 4

Fast-tracked into the Indian team, Yashasvi Jaiswal is a prime candidate to have a successful 2024. The flamboyant left-hander has shown his ability to score quickly and consistently in both the IPL and international cricket.

Jaiswal is only 22 years old, and he is still learning and improving his game. He has the potential to become even better than he is now.

His power-packed and free-flowing style can be quite handy at the T20 World Cup. The pitches in the West Indies often deteriorate as the ball gets old. That's why Jaiswal's contribution in the powerplay overs could play a deciding factor in the tournament.

He has also played three Tests for India so far and given his impressive record in first-class cricket, he is expected to let his bat shine in the longest format as well. Jaiswal, who likes to take the game to the opposition bowlers, will aim for more dominance and consistency in 2024.

