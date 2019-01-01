Ashwin set to return from injury, Pant babysits Paine's kids and more - Cricket News Today, 1st January 2019

Vignesh Viggy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 59 // 01 Jan 2019, 19:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

Today, the first day of 2018, saw the first cricket match of the year in which as Melbourne Renegades women, thanks to Sophie Molineux's 78, beat their cross-city rivals Melbourne Stars women quite easily by 48 runs in their Women's BBL game.

The Indian team started off the year by meeting the Australian Prime Minister at his residence in Sydney.

Apart from this, a lot of other things happened in the world of cricket over the last 24 hours. Let's take a look at the top news from today.

Jasprit Bumrah likely be rested during 2019 IPL

Jasprit Bumrah

With the 2019 IPL taking place just before the start of 2019 ICC World Cup, most of the international sides have decided to call back their players midway through the T20 extravaganza to keep them fresh for the 50-over tournament.

But, so far, BCCI is yet to give its stand on the matches their World Cup players will play in the tournament in spite of skipper Virat Kohli expressing his desire to rest some of the players during the IPL. Though the suggestion didn't go well with his deputy Rohit Sharma and former captain MS Dhoni, it looks like skipper Kohli is set to get what he had asked for as the BCCI is considering to speak to the franchises about the participation of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL.

Also read: Jasprit Bumrah likely to get rest during the IPL

In a chat with PTI, a BCCI source revealed that the board will get all the ample data regarding the workload of Jasprit Bumrah before having a word with his IPL side so that he is used properly during the IPL and is fresh for the World Cup.

"For someone of Virat’s stature, he can take a call himself and discuss with his franchise about his workload. However, for Bumrah, the Indian team’s support staff will need to prepare all the relevant data so that we can have a discussion with MI if the situation arises. Obviously, if he is fit, he will play all important matches for MI but in between, with such a hectic travel schedule during IPL, it will be great if he is rested keeping the World Cup in mind," the official said.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement