×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashwin set to return from injury, Pant babysits Paine's kids and more - Cricket News Today, 1st January 2019

Vignesh Viggy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
59   //    01 Jan 2019, 19:32 IST

Enter caption

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

Today, the first day of 2018, saw the first cricket match of the year in which as Melbourne Renegades women, thanks to Sophie Molineux's 78, beat their cross-city rivals Melbourne Stars women quite easily by 48 runs in their Women's BBL game.

The Indian team started off the year by meeting the Australian Prime Minister at his residence in Sydney.

Apart from this, a lot of other things happened in the world of cricket over the last 24 hours. Let's take a look at the top news from today.

Jasprit Bumrah likely be rested during 2019 IPL

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

With the 2019 IPL taking place just before the start of 2019 ICC World Cup, most of the international sides have decided to call back their players midway through the T20 extravaganza to keep them fresh for the 50-over tournament.

But, so far, BCCI is yet to give its stand on the matches their World Cup players will play in the tournament in spite of skipper Virat Kohli expressing his desire to rest some of the players during the IPL. Though the suggestion didn't go well with his deputy Rohit Sharma and former captain MS Dhoni, it looks like skipper Kohli is set to get what he had asked for as the BCCI is considering to speak to the franchises about the participation of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL.

Also read: Jasprit Bumrah likely to get rest during the IPL

In a chat with PTI, a BCCI source revealed that the board will get all the ample data regarding the workload of Jasprit Bumrah before having a word with his IPL side so that he is used properly during the IPL and is fresh for the World Cup.

"For someone of Virat’s stature, he can take a call himself and discuss with his franchise about his workload. However, for Bumrah, the Indian team’s support staff will need to prepare all the relevant data so that we can have a discussion with MI if the situation arises. Obviously, if he is fit, he will play all important matches for MI but in between, with such a hectic travel schedule during IPL, it will be great if he is rested keeping the World Cup in mind," the official said.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Rishabh Pant Cricket News Today
Vignesh Viggy
CONTRIBUTOR
Injury update on Ashwin and Rohit, India's ODI and T20I...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant 'babysits' Tim Paine's Kids; Paine's wife...
RELATED STORY
Banned cricketer makes return after 9 months, Pant and...
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah breaks numerous records, Tim Paine trolls...
RELATED STORY
Nature of pitch revealed for 3rd Test, Update on Ashwin...
RELATED STORY
Bollywood actor insults Kohli, Prithvi Shaw's replacement...
RELATED STORY
Injury update: R Ashwin to play the fourth Test at SCG?
RELATED STORY
Watch: All the hilarious banter and sledges from the...
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Tim Paine asks Rishabh Pant to babysit his kids
RELATED STORY
Injury blow for Team India, Ponting's prediction and more...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India win by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Tomorrow, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us