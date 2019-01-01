IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah likely to get rest during the IPL

Jasprit Bumrah's absence could affect Mumbai Indians but the Indian team needs a fresh Bumrah for the World Cup

With the 2019 ICC World Cup just less than six months away, the teams are ensuring that the fitness and workload of their players are managed properly and it is no different with India as there have been a lot of calls to rest the Indian players, especially Jasprit Bumrah, ahead of the tournament.

Recently, Indian captain Virat Kohli had expressed his desire to rest the key pacers during the IPL but that didn't go well with his deputy Rohit Sharma and former captain MS Dhoni. Now, it looks like skipper Kohli is set to get what he had asked for as the BCCI is considering to speak to the franchises about it which means the likes of Jasprit Bumrah might not play the whole IPL for Mumbai Indians in 2019.

In a chat with PTI, a BCCI source revealed that the board will get all the ample data regarding the workload of Jasprit Bumrah before having a word with his IPL side so that he is used properly during the IPL and is fresh for the World Cup.

"For someone of Virat’s stature, he can take a call himself and discuss with his franchise about his workload. However, for Bumrah, the Indian team’s support staff will need to prepare all the relevant data so that we can have a discussion with MI if the situation arises. Obviously, if he is fit, he will play all important matches for MI but in between, with such a hectic travel schedule during IPL, it will be great if he is rested keeping the World Cup in mind," the official said.

The board should realize that the World Cup is of utmost priority and ensure that they have all their main players fit and fresh ahead of the tournament. They should take necessary steps in managing the workload of players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya etc.

