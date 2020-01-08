Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Prithvi Shaw under scanner for alleged misconduct and indiscipline

Prithvi Shaw has been in the news for all the wrong reasons

Teenage sensation not long ago, Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw has come under the scanner yet again on account of alleged misconduct in domestic cricket. Reports of Shaw's lack of discipline during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy encounter against Baroda resurfaced where he scored the third-fastest double ton in the history of Ranji Trophy.

For someone who was tipped as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Shaw has already seen more highs than lows, post winning the Under-19 World Cup as captain in 2018. A century on debut for the national side made Shaw the toast of nation but soon, injuries and lack of application in recovery hampered Shaw's journey back to the international arena.

As reported by the Times of India, a source close to the Mumbai team revealed that Mumbai's team manager wasn't too pleased with Shaw's attitude and his lack of discipline in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The source said:

"I wouldn’t like to cite particular instances though there’s a list of misconducts that have been reported. The last one was in Baroda. The Mumbai team manager was very angry and reported an incident. I wouldn’t like to get into details here but something’s very wrong. Someone needs to have a very clear and serious chat with him."

Prithvi Shaw

In the 2018-19 tour of Australia, Shaw was destined to shine but a freak ankle injury forced him to sit out. However, reports emerged that even then, Shaw's lack of effort in the recovery process forced the team management to take strong a decision and send him back to India. Getting debarred from playing cricket for using a banned substance also gave a hint of something mysteriously wrong with the talented cricketer. The source explained:

“Whose loss is it? How long will it take for him to understand that he was brought into the Test team ahead of Mayank Agarwal, who was the most prolific and consistent run-getter in the domestic circuit that time. If Prithvi is not making the opportunity count, he can only blame himself. It’s his lifestyle causing all the mess.”

Since getting back from the ban, Shaw has performed well but a shoulder injury has put the New Zealand tour in doubt again for the graceful right-hander. The source continued:

"So, very unlikely that he’ll be part of India’s Test squad against New Zealand. Where’s the place anyway? Mayank and Rohit at the top, Rahul is an option — they’re all likely to play the second-four-day game at Lincoln too. He could’ve started this year on a brilliant note.”