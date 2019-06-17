Ranking all 7 India vs Pakistan World Cup encounters

India have had the wood over Pakistan every single time at World Cup events.

India vs Pakistan is arguably the most exciting cricketing rivalry of all. It is savored not just by Indians and Pakistanis but by cricket fans all over the world.

The arch-rivals have faced each other seven times in World Cup tournaments and India have proved to be the better side every single time. A rivalry like this would ordinarily expect two star-studded teams packed with legendary cricketers battling it out on cricket's biggest stage, which is exactly what has happened in the Indo-Pak World Cup games.

Over the years, these two sides have had some thrilling encounters which stand out in the World Cup record books. The men in blue and the men in green have also faced each other in several iconic World Cup knockout matches.

In this article, we rank all seven Indo-Pak World Cup encounters played till date.

#7 India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019 at Manchester

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs

This was probably the least exciting Indo-Pak games, for many reasons. The two sides were unevenly matched, with India being too strong for their counterparts, and the match was marred by rain too.

Being put in to bat, India scored a mammoth 336/5 with Rohit Sharma scoring another daddy hundred (140). Half-centuries from KL Rahul (57) and Virat Kohli (77) ensured that India had a strong foundation while the likes of Hardik Pandya and Co. smashed lusty hits down the order to put the finishing touches on India's superb day with the bat.

The Indian bowlers never allowed the Pakistanis to be ahead in the run chase. Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya's dual strikes in the middle overs totally derailed Pakistan's run-chase before the rain came in.

The equation was reduced to an impossible 136 from 30 balls. India comfortably won by 89 runs.

