Ranking India's 5 greatest Test wins in England ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series ft. Headingley 2002

India and England are set to face off in a five-Test series starting on Friday, June 20, at Headingley in Leeds. The series comprises five Tests, and will be played for the renamed Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, while the winning captain will be awarded the Pataudi medal.

India won their first-ever Test series in England in 1971 under the able stewardship of Ajit Wadekar, and followed it up with several key performances over the years. However, their last series win in England came with Rahul Dravid at the helm in 2007.

In the upcoming series, India, who are going through a phase of transition, will be aiming to win their first series in the country in 18 years. Although it will not be an easy task for young skipper Shubman Gill's men, they can take great heart from some of the country's biggest wins in England in history.

In this piece, we rank India's five greatest Test wins in England:

#5 The Oval, 1971

India's win at the Oval in London in 1971 propelled them to their maiden series win in England. After the first two Tests, played at Lord's and Manchester, respectively, were drawn, all eyes were on the final match. England batted first and amassed 355 at the end of their first innings.

India responded with a steely 284, but conceded a first-innings lead of 71. Leg-spinner B Chandrashekhar, however, had big plans in his armoury and skittled the English batting unit for just 101 in the second innings, returning with figures of 6-38. Set a target of 173, India ran home comfortably thanks to 45 from skipper Ajit Wadekar and 40 from Dilip Sardesai. Syed Abid Ali hit the winning runs for India and became a part of the historic moment.

#4 Trent Bridge, 2018

Hardik Pandya of India celebrates dismissing Jonathan Bairstow of England during day two of the Specsavers 3rd Test match between England and India at Trent Bridge on August 19, 2018, in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Although India lost this series 1-4, their sole win in the third Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham gave them the hope of turning things around. However, with most batters failing to apply themselves and going through poor runs of form, the Men in Blue could not repeat their antics in the other matches of the series.

In this match, India batted first and put up 329 on the board. Skipper Virat Kohli was unfortunate to miss out on his ton and got out for 97. Hardik Pandya put up a blistering performance with the ball (5-28) to then bowl the Englishmen out for 161. Kohli responded with a gritty 103 in the second innings and declared with India at 352-7.

Set a massive target of 521 to chase in the fourth innings of this match, England tried their best but fell considerably short. Although wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler scored a sedate 106, he could not help his team come to grips against the menace of Jasprit Bumrah, who returned with figures of 5-85.

#3 Headingley, 1986

One of India's most famous Test wins came at Headingley in Leeds in the 1986 series, which they won by a 2-0 scoreline. After having won the first Test at Lord's by five wickets, India needed a win in this match to secure the series and give themselves an unassailable lead in the three-game rubber. And this they did in spectacular fashion.

Batting first, India ran up 272 and then bowled their hosts out for a paltry 102, thanks to current BCCI president Roger Binny's 5-40. Then, helped by Dilip Vengsarkar's 102 in the second innings, India set England a target of 408 to chase. The home team faltered again and were all out for 128, with left-arm spinner Maninder Singh running amok with figures of 4-26.

#2 Headingley, 2002

Headingley 2002 features among not just India's most famous Test wins in England, but among their best away Test wins. It was in this series, and particularly in this Test, that modern Indian cricket established itself, and where they picked up strands of what they had done in Kolkata 2001 and then followed up in Adelaide 2003. Interestingly, Rahul Dravid played massive roles in all three games.

In this match, India batted first and put up a gigantic 628-8 declared on the board. Amidst swinging conditions, Dravid stamped his authority over the English bowlers and played 307 balls to score 148, earning himself the moniker of the 'Monk of Headingley.' With the ball moving around, Dravid steadied India's ship and left most balls alone, playing only at those that needed to be paid attention.

In time, the conditions got better, and Sachin Tendulkar (193) and Sourav Ganguly (128) had fun at the expense of a frayed-looking English bowling attack. Exhausted from having bowled two full days to India, England were then skittled out for 273 in the first innings and 309 in the second. For having taken on every challenge thrown his way in difficult situations, Dravid was named the player of the match.

#1 Lord's, 2021

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah appeals for the wicket of Ollie Robinson, who is given out after review during day five of the second Test Match between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 16, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 2021 Pataudi Trophy was among the most interesting series between the two sides, who shared the spoils with a 2-2 scoreline. The second Test at Lord's was one of India's best in the new millennium, with no one giving them a chance of even saving it, let alone winning it, on the final day of action.

Thanks to KL Rahul's 129, India had first set up 364 before England responded with 390, with Joe Root leading the way with an impressive unbeaten 180. India then seemed to stutter when they were reduced to 209-8 on the final day's play. However, Mohammed Shami (56*) and Jasprit Bumrah (34*) then got together to add 89 runs for the tenth wicket, allowing Virat Kohli to declare at 298-8.

England, needing 272 runs on Day 5, lasted just 51.5 overs and were bowled out for 120, with Mohammed Siraj and Bumrah sharing seven wickets among themselves. This was one of India's greatest come-from-behind victories in recent times, and propelled Kohli to become perhaps the greatest Test leader from the country, although he would leave his role soon.

