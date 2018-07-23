Ranking the current Indian batsmen by their test average in England

Virat Kohli would be looking ahead for the battle with James Anderson

The blockbuster series between India and England is set to commence on August 1. Having traded blows in the T20 and ODI series, both team would be eager to win the ultimate prize. Although it may seem that both teams match strength to strength, a look at the past performances of the current set of Indian batsmen would make it clear who the favourite is to win the coveted Pataudi trophy.

If India are to perform better than they did in 2014, the batsmen have to take responsibility and be prepared to grind it out against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

India have gone in with 7 specialist batsmen and 2 wicket-keeper batsmen. While some of them have past experience to rely on, 3 players namely, KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant will be playing test cricket on English soil for the very first time.

Here's ranking the other 6 batsmen based on their test average in England.

#6 Virat Kohli

Average 13.4, Runs 134, 100s 0, 50s 0, HS 39

Yes, it's Virat Kohli who has the worst average among the 6 batters! Kohli had a torrid time in his first and only test series in England back in 2014. He repeatedly kept getting out to James Anderson & Co. by poking at deliveries which he should have safely left alone.

Anderson particularly got the better of Kohli on 4 occasions. In the 10 innings that he came out to bat, he could manage only 134 runs at a lowly average of 13. The highest score Kohli could manage was 39!

A lot has changed for the Indian skipper since that disastrous tour in 2014. Kohli has scored runs all-over the world ever since. But if India are to win the test series, it is up to Kohli to conquer the final frontier!

