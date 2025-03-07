Ranking the top 10 ODI captains of the 21st century ft. MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting

In cricket, a great team is often shaped by a captain who leads by example and takes charge, no matter the situation. A real captain not only guides the team on the field but also supports and motivates them off it, always backing his players through thick and thin.

Every captain’s journey is different. Some take charge of a well-established team, while others have to build one from scratch as every team goes through transitions over time. The captain’s role is to get the best out of his players, come up with different strategies, and adjust to whatever the game demands.

Over the years, fans have seen some truly remarkable leaders in cricket, and in this article, we’ll rank the top 10 ODI captains of the 21st century.

Ranking the top 10 ODI captains of the 21st century

#10 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

Mahela Jayawardene was a central figure in Sri Lanka’s golden era, playing alongside cricketing legends like Sanath Jayasuriya, Kumar Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Lasith Malinga. Throughout his career, he played 448 ODIs for Sri Lanka and was an important part of the leadership team.

Under his leadership, Sri Lanka reached the final of the 2007 ODI World Cup. He captained the team in 129 matches, winning 71 and losing 49, with a win percentage of 55.03%.

#9 Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh)

Mashrafe Mortaza was crucial in changing the direction of Bangladesh cricket. His leadership helped the team become much more competitive, moving away from being underdogs.

During his time as captain, Bangladesh reached the quarterfinals of the 2015 ODI World Cup and the semifinals of the 2017 Champions Trophy. Mortaza captained the team in 88 matches, winning 50 and losing 36, with a win percentage of 56.81%.

#8 Graeme Smith (South Africa)

Graeme Smith was a rock for South Africa throughout his captaincy. He took over the leadership at just 22 years old and did an impressive job guiding a team that included some cricket legends, while also nurturing emerging young talents.

Although South Africa didn’t win an ICC tournament under his leadership, they were consistently dominant in bilateral series, remaining one of the top teams in the world. Smith captained the side in 150 matches, securing 92 wins and a winning percentage of 61.33%.

#7 Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

Brendon McCullum’s appointment as New Zealand’s ODI captain brought a bold and aggressive approach, as he led from the front with his dynamic play. Under his guidance, players like Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, and Trent Boult emerged as key figures in 50-over cricket.

McCullum led New Zealand to the final of the 2015 ODI World Cup, where they were defeated by Australia. He captained the team in 62 matches, securing 36 wins, which gave him a winning percentage of 58.06%.

#6 Virat Kohli (India)

Next on the list is former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who took over from MS Dhoni and brought a new level of confidence to the team, inspiring them to win in any situation. Kohli’s leadership was aggressive and focused on results.

Under his captaincy, India became one of the most consistent teams, with Kohli pushing for better fitness and self-belief. During his time as captain, India reached the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and the semifinals of the 2019 ODI World Cup. Kohli captained the team in 95 matches, winning 65 and achieving a winning percentage of 68.42%.

#5 Rohit Sharma (India)

Current Indian ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, has quickly proven himself to be a highly successful leader. Under his captaincy, India won 10 consecutive matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup, before their impressive run came to an end with a loss to Australia in the final.

Additionally, he led India to the final of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. Overall, Rohit has captained India in 55 ODIs, winning 41 of them, with an outstanding winning percentage of 74.54%.

#4 Michael Clarke (Australia)

Michael Clarke became Australia's ODI captain in 2011, succeeding Ricky Ponting, and he did an outstanding job during his time as leader.

He was a key figure in maintaining Australia’s dominance in world cricket, guiding the team to victory in the 2015 ODI World Cup. Throughout 74 matches as captain, Clarke led the team to 50 wins and 21 losses, with a winning percentage of 67.56%.

#3 Eoin Morgan

After England’s disappointing exit from the 2015 ODI World Cup under Eoin Morgan, the team was in a difficult place. However, following that setback, England made a bold shift towards nurturing young talent and completely revamped their approach to ODI cricket, with Morgan at the helm. He set new standards for the team, leading them to victory in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Overall, he captained England in 126 matches, leading them to 76 wins and 40 losses, with a winning percentage of 60.31%.

#2 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni became India's ODI captain after Rahul Dravid stepped down following the team's disappointing performance in the 2007 ODI World Cup. Right from the start, he made a big impact, leading India to some key victories, including the 2007-08 Commonwealth Bank Series.

Under his leadership, India won the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest captains in cricket history. He captained India in 200 ODIs, securing 110 wins and 74 losses, with a win percentage of 55%.

#1 Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting takes the top spot on the list as the central figure in Australia’s golden era of cricket. His leadership was defined by aggression and an unwavering focus on winning.

Under his captaincy, Australia won the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cups, along with the 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest captains in history. Ponting captained Australia in 230 matches, leading them to 165 wins and only 51 losses, with an impressive win percentage of 71.73%.

