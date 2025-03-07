MS Dhoni & R Ashwin discuss a particular shot during CSK training for IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) senior pros, MS Dhoni and R Ashwin, were seen discussing an innovative shot during training ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

The five-time champions are gearing up for the new season as they aim to add more silverware to their bulging trophy cabinet. Dhoni and Ashwin, being two of their most experienced players, will be expected to play a massive role in their campaign.

The two CSK players were recently seen batting in the middle during a pratice session and having a discussion about a particular shot. In a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin can be seen explaining and demonstrating the shot to Dhoni as the former CSK skipper looks on.

Watch the video of the moment below:

CSK will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on March 23.

MS Dhoni and R Ashwin reunite for IPL 2025

MS Dhoni has been a part of CSK right since the inception of the IPL in 2008. He led the side from 2008 to 2023, guiding them to five trophies and making them one of the most successful franchises in the league's history.

Local lad R Ashwin made his IPL debut in 2009, playing for CSK. He represented his home team till the 2015 season, playing key roles in the triumphs in 2010 and 2011. The all-rounder then moved on to play for various other teams such as Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin was acquired by CSK for a massive sum of ₹9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, and is thus set to reunite with MS Dhoni. The 38-year-old also played much of his international career under Dhoni's captaincy, going on to become one of the finest to have played for the country.

The duo's reunion has certainly increased the excitement for CSK fans as the new season fast approaches.

