Ravi Bishnoi vs Adil Rashid - comparing their stats after 39 T20Is 

Ravi Bishnoi has been Team India's leading leg-spinner in the shortest format of the game in the last year or so. He has seemingly leapfrogged Yuzvendra Chahal as the No.1 leg-spinner in the country.

The 24-year-old cricketer from Rajasthan has been a genuine wicket-taker for the team. Besides, he is also a gun fielder who is often seen taking sharp catches on the boundary.

Bishnoi is a part of India's squad for the ongoing England series. Although he hasn't been among the wickets, the youngster has bowled some tight overs in the middle phase of the game. He returned with 0/22 in four overs at Eden Gardens before registering figures of 0/27 in Chennai.

Trending

His demeanor has often earned him comparisons with England leg-spinner Adil Rashid. With that being said, let's compare the stats of the two cricketers after 39 T20Is.

Ravi Bishnoi's performances after 39 T20Is

The youngster first grabbed headlines during the 2019-20 U19 World Cup, picking up 17 wickets in six matches at an average of 10.64. He then made a mark for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL before he was drafted into the Indian team.

Ravi Bishnoi struck gold on his debut, returning with 2/17 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He has been an excellent wicket accumulator since then, providing the team with major breakthroughs in the middle phase of the game.

His performances elevated him to the No.1 spot in the ICC Rankings for bowlers in T20Is. Currently, he is ranked No.5 on the list and is one of the two Indian bowlers in the top 10 alongside Arshdeep Singh.

Bishnoi's best performance in T20Is came last year when he returned with figures of 4/13 against Zimbabwe in Harare. Overall, the leg-spinner has scalped 56 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 19.62 and an economy rate of 7.24, including two four-wicket hauls.

Adil Rashid's performance after 39 T20Is

Adil Rashid's emergence almost solved England's trouble with leg spinners in white-ball cricket. Despite being costly, his knack for picking up wickets made him a regular feature in England's white-ball setup.

He made his England debut in 2009 during the World T20, featuring in all four of England's games and picking up three wickets. However, the following series against South Africa was a disastrous one for him, as he bowled only one over in the T20Is and conceded 25 runs.

However, Rashid turned things around from there on and consistently picked up wickets. The Yorkshire-born leg-spinner scalped 38 wickets in his first 39 T20Is at an average of 25.42. His best figures of 3/11 in the first 39 T20Is came against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Overall, Adil Rashid has represented England in 121 T20Is so far, picking up 128 wickets at an average of 24.21, with best figures of 4/2 against the West Indies in Dubai during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Conclusion

The two spinners have been genuine wicket-takers for their respective teams in the shortest format of the game. However, purely based on numbers, Ravi Bishnoi has had a greater impact than Rashid after the first 39 T20Is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news