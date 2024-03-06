Ravichandran Ashwin's 5 most underrated spells in Tests

Indian veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to make his landmark 100th Test match appearance when he takes the field against England in the fifth Test in Dharamsala. He has been a driving force behind Team India's red-ball dominance on home soil over the course of the last decade, and is still going strong.

As fellow spinner Anil Kumble recently pointed out, Ashwin's landmark appearance should have come a long time ago, and the primary reason behind the same is the fact that he has often been overlooked in overseas fixtures. With Ravindra Jadeja offering credible batting depth and conditions demanding several pacers, Ashwin has had to sit out in several matches of historic significance, such as the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Ashwin and underrated do not quite sit together when it comes to home conditions. The off-spinner has been very effective consistently, and has dominated and outshone other bowlers during the timeframe. As a result, more of his spells that have gone under the radar have been his displays in overseas matches, where he marked his presence despite the conditions being alien from his perspective.

Ashwin recently spoke about some of his finest work of his career, and much like him, he rated his overseas exploits above the rest. On that note, let us take a look at the veteran spinner's five most underrated spells in Tests.

#1 India vs Australia (2nd Test, 2017; Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

India came into the second Test in Bengaluru under immense pressure after suffering one of their most humiliating home defeats in Pune in the first Test against Australia in 2017.

While everyone is familiar with his second innings exploits that helped the Men in Blue defend the 188-run target, he was equally influential in the first innings as well. India desperately needed a strong bowling performance after being skittled out for 189 on Day 1.

Ashwin put in a mammoth shift, bowling 49 overs, of which 13 were maidens. While he only claimed two wickets in the form of David Warner and Mitchell Starc, it was he who provided the first breakthrough and piled on the pressure for Ravindra Jadeja to pick up wickets at the other end.

#2 India vs England (1st Test, 2018; Edgbaston, Birmingham)

Team India's 2018 tour of England comes across as a huge 'What If', especially with the new look pace attack being at its best and Rishabh Pant entering the fray as well. The scoreline of 4-1 does not do justice for India as they were quite competitive, especially in the first Test in Birmingham.

Ashwin has a decent record in England, and his performance in the 2018 series opener was largely overshadowed by Virat Kohli's spectacular hundred. The off-spinner accounted for the wickets of Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Stuart Broad to finish with 4/62.

In the second innings, he dismantled the top order of Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings and Joe Root to reduce England, who were holding onto a slender lead at 39/3. The hosts, however, recovered to post a competitive target while India faltered in their run chase.

#3 India vs South Africa (2nd Test, 2018; Centurion)

India's overseas exploits in 2018 marked a turnaround in their fortunes despite results not necessarily going their way, and the same can be said for Ashwin, who adapted to such conditions as well. Although his rise in overseas conditions began as early as 2015 itself, he switched gears in 2018.

After missing out on the opening Test, Ashwin marked his presence for the second Test in Centurion, and bagged four wickets in the first innings. The spinner dismissed Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Morne Morkel to finish with figures of 4/113. He ended up bowling the most number of overs, close to 39 in total, which is out of the ordinary in the first innings in South Africa.

#4 India vs Australia (2nd Test, 2020; Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Right after the debacle of 36 all out, India were staring at a series loss, especially with Virat Kohli leaving the squad. However, the visitors managed to script an epic turnaround, with Ashwin playing a huge role in it.

While he may be remembered for his blockathon in Sydney, he was influential with the ball as well. He bagged 12 wickets in three matches before injury forced him out of the epic series finale in Brisbane.

In the first innings of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Ashwin ended with figures of 3-35, which included Steve Smith's wicket for zero as well as Matthew Wade and Tim Paine's dismissal. The wickets were crucial in Australia's unprecedented collapse to 195 all out after opting to bat first.

#5 India vs Australia (1st Test, 2018; Adelaide Oval)

Ashwin bowled a total of 86.5 overs in the series opener of India's tour of Australia in 2018. His marathon effort resulted in six wickets and 22 maiden overs.

In the first innings, he triggered Australia's early collapse by dismissing the left-handed trio of Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh. His figures read 3-57 as India etched a 15-run lead.

In the second time of asking, after India posted a target of 323, Ashwin responded with the wickets of Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja and the final decisive wicket of Josh Hazlewood. The spinner finished the innings with figures of 3-92 in 53.5 overs as India won by 31 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App