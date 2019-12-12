Recalling the top 5 knocks of Yuvraj Singh as he turns 38

India's biggest matchwinner turns 38 today!

One of the best all-rounders India has ever produced, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 38th birthday today. The King of Comebacks, as he is called for the comeback that he made in international cricket after fighting cancer, is best remembered for his role in India’s World T20 triumph in 2007 and the ODI World Cup triumph from 2011. Be it taking wickets at the right time, or batting at a strike rate in excess of 150 or flying in the air to take a catch, Yuvraj was a three-dimensional cricketer.

After being out of favour for the past few years, Yuvraj retired from international cricket and the IPL earlier this year, while making himself available for other franchise cricket tournaments across the world. Most recently, he played the Global T20 Canada, followed by the Abu Dhabi T10. On the swashbuckling batsman’s birthday, here’s recalling his top five innings of all time.

India vs England in Durban, 2007

Yuvraj hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over

No cricket fan in India will forget this particular innings from Yuvraj. The southpaw unleashed the aggressive hitter in him and hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in a single over during the India vs England T20 World Cup match in 2007.

On the back of the six sixes, Yuvraj went on to score a half-century off just 12 balls which still remains the fastest in International cricket. Thanks to his knock, India posted 218 runs in the first innings and comfortably won the match by 18 runs.

