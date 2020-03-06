Remembering new Indian chairman of selectors Sunil Joshi's stunning 5 for 6 against South Africa

Former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi was recently appointed the new chairman of selectors, replacing MSK Prasad. Joshi played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs for India from 1996 to 2001, picking up 41 and 69 wickets respectively. With the bat, he scored 352 runs in Tests and 584 runs in ODIs with one fifty each.

Joshi was the star of India's win over Bangladesh in the latter's inaugural Test in 2000. He claimed eight wickets in the match and scored 92 with the bat. Joshi was appointed chief selector after being interviewed by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Wednesday. The CAC is led by Madan Lal, with Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik being the other two members.

While Joshi had an average run with the Indian team, he is most remembered for one sensational performance -- his 5 for 6 against South Africa in the LG Cup on September 26, 1999. Here's a recap of that brilliant effort.

The LG Cup was a quadrangular tournament featuring India, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya. South Africa decided to bat first after winning the toss in the second match at Nairobi. Pacers Venkatesh Prasad and Debashish Mohanty kept things tight in the initial 10 overs.

Joshi's introduction then completely spun the momentum of the game. He began by tossing the ball up to opener Herschelle Gibbs, beat him in the flight and had him brilliantly caught by Rahul Dravid in the slips. To counter spin, South Africa sent in wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher one-down. However, the move backfired as he was run-out by an accurate throw from Robin Singh.

Joshi next sent back Boeta Dippenaar, who was making his debut in the game. Dippenaar struggled for 17 from 53 balls. He was put out of his misery by the Indian left-arm spinner, who foxed him with extra flight and disturbed his furniture. India continued to maintain the pressure, which resulted in the early dismissal of skipper Hansie Cronje for 2. He presented a bat-pad chance to Sadagoppan Ramesh off Joshi.

At 45 for 4, South Africa were in all sorts of bother. There was some relief for the Proteas as Jacques Kallis and Dale Benkenstein added 38 for the fifth wicket. Off-spinner Nikhil Chopra chipped in with the wicket of Benkenstein. Joshi then again took over in his second spell, and was equally deadly.

Off the first and third ball of the 38th over, Joshi dismissed Jonty Rhodes and Shaun Pollock, both caught out, to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in one-dayers. Not only did Joshi pick up five wickets, he was also astoundingly economical, with six maidens in his 10 overs. Joshi's final analysis read 10-6-6-5.

Chopra picked up the last two scalps to provide good support to Joshi and finish with impressive figures himself -- 3 for 26 -- while debutant Vijay Bharadwaj also impressed with 1 for 16. South Africa were all out for 117 in 48 overs. In response, Ramesh (36) and Sourav Ganguly (38) featured in a 72-run stand for the opening wicket as India eased to victory by eight wickets.

The Proteas, however, went on to win the LG Cup by defeating India in the all-important final.