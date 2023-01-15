“Ricky Ponting has a s**t record in the subcontinent” - Gautam Gambhir’s top 5 controversial statements

As a batter, former opener Gautam Gambhir forever divided opinion. There were those who felt that the left-hander did not get enough backing at the time when he was at the peak of his career. Others opined that the southpaw failed to make the most of the chances that came his way.

Gambhir enjoyed a terrific period with the willow in international cricket between 2008 and 2011, when he was one of the most prolific batters across formats. However, on either side of that tremendous run, he struggled due to his technical deficiencies.

Apart from being known as the player who top scored for India in the 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI) World Cup finals, Gambhir had his fair share of controversies. His altercation with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi gets talked about till this day.

After retiring from all forms of the game in December 2018, Gambhir turned a cricket analyst. He continues to make news with his strong and often controversial statements.

We look at five such comments by the cricketer-turned-politician that led to a massive controversy.

#1 "Rohit Sharma is a better player than Ricky Ponting"

Speaking ahead of the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata recently, Gambhir made a massive claim that current Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma is a better player than Aussie legend Ricky Ponting.

During a discussion on Star Sports at the pre-game show, the 41-year-old commented:

“He is a better player than Ricky Ponting, because Ricky has got a s**t record in the subcontinent.”

Praising Rohit, his former teammate commented:

“The surprising fact is that in the last four or five years he has gotten this many hundreds. Rohit Sharma before the last five-six years was not this consistent. He definitely got about 20 hundreds in the last five-six-seven years.”

Gaurav @Melbourne__82 Rohit Sharma's odi avg in

BAN- 30

PAK - 29

SL - 25



Ponting's odi avg in

BAN- 36

PAK-80

SL-41



Ponting scored 3109 runs in 87 ODIs in the subcontinent at an average of 39.85, with six hundreds. In contrast, Rohit has smashed 13 one-day tons outside the subcontinent, where he averages 47.

Ponting scored 3109 runs in 87 ODIs in the subcontinent at an average of 39.85, with six hundreds. In contrast, Rohit has smashed 13 one-day tons outside the subcontinent, where he averages 47.

Overall, though, Ponting remains one of the greatest to have played the game in Tests and ODIs.

“In Sachin's era there weren't 5 players inside the 30-yard circle”

Virat Kohli (left) and Sachin Tendulkar.

During the first match of the one-day series between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Gambhir invited the wrath of Virat Kohli fans. The Men in Blue batted first in the game and posted a mammoth 373/7 courtesy of Kohli’s 113 off 87 balls, a brilliant knock which featured 12 fours and a six.

Thanks to Kohli’s heroics, India went on to win the match by 67 runs despite Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka’s unbeaten 108 off 88 balls. Kohli was named Player of the Match for his 45th one-day, just four short of Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of ODI hundred.

During a discussion on Kohli and Tendulkar, however, Gambhir commented:

"You can't compare Virat with Sachin. In Sachin's era there weren't 5 players inside the 30-yard circle.”

The statement enraged Kohli fans, who felt the former opener was belittling their hero’s achievement. They were even more flummoxed when the cricketer-turned-MP termed Rohit a better batter than Ponting - comparing two players from different eras.

Gambhir during the last match , " Virat and Sachin can't be compared cause they both played in different era "

Gambhir today , " Rohit Sharma is better than Ricky ponting " .



Gambhir today , " Rohit Sharma is better than Ricky ponting " .



This guy has a habit of cancelling himself. Proper hypocrite. Gambhir during the last match , " Virat and Sachin can't be compared cause they both played in different era "Gambhir today , " Rohit Sharma is better than Ricky ponting " .This guy has a habit of cancelling himself. Proper hypocrite.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup as well, Gambhir had taken an indirect dig at Kohli, stating that ‘there is no point in scoring runs that just go in your records or fifties or hundreds’.

#3 “Why do we keep remembering about one six?”

MS Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup-winning six.

The iconic six hit by MS Dhoni to win the 2011 World Cup final is unarguably one of the greatest moments in Indian cricket history. However, Gambhir, who top-scored with 97 in that final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, has often questioned the importance given to the special moment.

In 2021, on the occasion of 10 years of the glorious World Cup triumph, Gambhir opened up on the problem he has with the signficance given to the legendary six. He told TOI in an interview:

“Do you think that only one individual won us the World Cup? If one individual could have won the World Cup, then India could have won all the World Cups till now. Unfortunately, in India, it’s only about worshipping certain individuals. I’ve never believed in that. In a team sport, individuals have no place.

“Why do we keep remembering about one six? If one six can win you the World Cup, then I think Yuvraj Singh should have won six World Cups for India, because he hit six sixes in an over (against England in 2007 World T20 at Durban). No one talks about Yuvraj.. And we keep talking about that one six.”

Gautam Gambhir said, "people talk about MS Dhoni's winning six, my 97 in that game, but it was Zaheer Khan who set the tone for the World Cup Final".

Dhoni led from the front for India in the 2011 World Cup final, scoring an unbeaten 91. He lifted India to World Cup glory after Gambhir’s dismissal against the run of play.

#4 When Gautam Gambhir questioned Kohli’s captaincy credentials

Virat Kohli during the toss in his last Test as captain. Pic: Getty Images

Gambhir has been extremely vocal in his views about Kohli the batter as well as the leader. In July 2020, when Kohli was still leading the team, the former opener made a massive statement, claiming that Kohli did well as captain in international cricket because of Rohit and Dhoni. He said:

“He captains so well in international cricket because he has got Rohit Sharma, he had MS Dhoni for a long time. Captaincy credentials are noticed when you are leading a franchise, when you do not have other players supporting you.”

Pointing out to Kohli’s inability to win the IPL, the former KKR captain added:

“I have been honest whenever I have spoken about this. See what Rohit Sharma has achieved for Mumbai Indians, see what Dhoni has achieved for Chennai Super Kings. If you compare that with RCB, the results are there for everyone to see.”

🤴🏻 ½ ☁️ @Arasan_17

According to Gautam Gambhir & Parthiv Patel, ( Many Others Says)



Rohit sharma is better captain than kohli. In ODI & T20



Who do you want as captain of Team India?



Like Retweet

Rohit Sharma virat Kohli



#AUSvsIND #RohithSharma #Captaincy According to Gautam Gambhir & Parthiv Patel, ( Many Others Says)Rohit sharma is better captain than kohli. In ODI & T20Who do you want as captain of Team India?LikeRetweetRohit Sharma virat Kohli 🚨According to Gautam Gambhir & Parthiv Patel, ( Many Others Says) 🇮🇳Rohit sharma is better captain than kohli. In ODI & T20 Who do you want as captain of Team India?Like❤ 🔄Retweet Rohit Sharma virat Kohli #AUSvsIND #RohithSharma #Captaincy https://t.co/zkDjC7504j

Kohli failed to win a single IPL title when was captain of the RCB franchise. Rohit has led Mumbai to a record five wins, while Dhoni has captained Chennai to four title triumphs.

#5 The best white-ball cricketer debate

Yuvraj Singh celebrates after winning a game for India. Pic: Getty Images

Gambhir has the rare quality of landing into controversy even with a simple birthday wish. On the occasion of Yuvraj’s birthday in December 2022, the former left-handed batter put out a tweet, wishing India’s 2007 and 2011 World Cup star a happy birthday.

In his post, he described Yuvraj as the ‘best white-ball cricketer India has ever produced’. Many fans found the claim needles. While most agreed that Yuvraj is one of India’s finest white-ball batters, to term him the best is highly debatable.

Many users also trolled Gambhir, reminding him of a tweet in which he had described Rohit as the best white-ball cricketer in the world.

