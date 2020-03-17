Ricky Ponting sheds light on highs and lows through decorated career as Australia skipper

Ricky Ponting captained Australian to successive World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

The legendary batsman claimed that Ashes failure over the years has been particularly hard for him to make peace with.

Ricky Ponting is widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in the modern era

Ricky Ponting has opened up on his tenure as Australia captain, as the legendary batsman shed light on the highs and lows over a sensational career between 1995 and 2012. Having broken several long-standing records as Aussie skipper, Punter, as he's fondly referred to, had to ensure his fair share of lows in his career, as he said that multiple Ashes defeats to England were particularly hard to live with.

"The first two (2005 and 2009) probably hurt more because we were expected to win more, certainly in 2005. Everyone in 2005 expected us to just come over here, whitewash them [England] again and come back with the Ashes. That didn't happen that way."

Speaking to the Sky Sports Cricket podcast, the 45-year-old described the loss against England in the 2011 Ashes as the most crushing defeat of his career, going on to add that his side were completely outplayed despite going in with a fair chance of victory.

"Certainly, for me, the 2005 (Ashes) defeat was the hardest to cope with. But 2010-11, we were just completely outplayed."

Having captained his side to successive World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007, which made it a hat-trick of world championships for the Aussies between 1999 and 2007, Ponting wrote his name in the history books as one of the greatest captains in the modern era, with his achievements and legacy set to remain unprecedented for years to come.