Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah - who will India miss more in the WTC final?

Team India are on the cusp of ending their ICC silverware drought once again, but find a stern challenge in the form of the Pat Cummins-led Australian side. While the Men in Blue boast a formidable side, it may well be a case of what could have been considering the number of casualties on the sidelines.

Major players like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer are not part of the high-profile one-off encounter at The Oval due to serious injuries. Rahul was the latest casualty among the four, leaving India quite thin on the wicketkeeping front.

India's woes with the gloves began when Pant was involved in an unfortunate car accident in December last year. While his recovery is going well, he is nowhere close to playing cricket at the moment due to the severity of the injuries.

Another major absentee comes in the form of Bumrah, who underwent surgery to treat his recurring back injury. The ace pacer last played for India almost a year ago and has proceeded to miss major events like the 2022 Asia Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

On that note, let us break down Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah's role in the squad and other factors to determine whose services will Team India miss more at the upcoming WTC final.

Performances in England

England means a lot to both Pant and Bumrah, considering the memorable performances they have put in. The pair have both toured England twice and have played a huge hand in India's three Test wins in the country since 2018.

Pant famously made his debut at Trent Bridge during the 2018 tour and began his career with a six. Apart from early impressions, he made a strong case by claiming tough catches in tricky conditions and wrapping up the tour with his maiden hundred at The Oval.

Even in Team India's most recent outing in England, it was Pant who emerged as a savior with his rampant 146-run knock that floored the opposition following a top-order collapse. Overall, England is one of Pant's favorite destinations in red-ball cricket, scoring two fifties and one hundred across the last three innings after a slow start.

Bumrah, on the other hand, has taken 37 Test wickets in England, making it his most preferred venue statistically. In his very first match in the nation, he picked up seven wickets, which included a five-wicket haul to help India clinch a famous win at Trent Bridge.

He was also the leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps and was named joint Player of the Series in the 2-2 draw in the 2021-22 series.

Both Pant and Bumrah have made serious impressions in England in Test cricket over the years.

Performances against Australia

Australia is arguably the opponent which drives India the most in Test cricket. The constant back-and-forth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has piqued everyone's interest and the prospect of winning the WTC final acts as a catalyst as well.

Pant and Bumrah have brought their A-game against the mighty Aussies on numerous occasions. The duo played significant roles in India's back-to-back series wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21, respectively.

From the multiple classics in Sydney to the nerveless and brave display at the Gabba, Pant has proven to be the thorn in Australia's side on a number of occasions. He has scored 624 runs at an average of 62.4 against the Aussies at a commanding strike rate.

Replacements in squad

Team India's pace bowling department is in much better shape when compared to the past. There is enough backup while the experience and skill level speak for itself. In the absence of Bumrah, India have forged a pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav, with the duo of Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat being left-field choices.

While the attributes and impact that Bumrah brings into the squad are arguably irreplaceable, it can be agreed that the overall shape of the fast bowling unit is looking solid, especially with Siraj stepping up in the last few months.

On the other hand, the same cannot be said for the void left by Rishabh Pant's absence from the squad. There is a lack of credible options in place of the left-handed batter. KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan are inexperienced, with the latter yet to make his Test debut. They could step up to Pant's responsibility with the gloves, but both candidates lack the ability and flair to create an impact like Pant with the same consistency.

Bharat brings stability and Kishan brings aggression to the plate, but considering that the upcoming clash is a high-pressure final encounter against the best team in the world, Pant will be sorely missed compared to Jasprit Bumrah.

Will Rohit Sharma and Co. manage to defeat the mighty Australians without two key players in the playing XI? Let us know what you think.

