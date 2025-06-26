Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni - comparing their records in England after ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant created history in the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds, slamming hundreds in both innings. The left-handed batter scored 134 off 178 balls in the first innings, hitting 12 fours and six sixes. He followed it up with 118 off 140 deliveries in the second innings, slamming 15 fours and three sixes.

Pant is now the first Indian keeper-batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. In the long history of Test cricket, only one other keeper-batter has achieved this feat. Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower scored 142 & 199 not out against South Africa in Harare in 2001.

In 44 Test matches, Pant has scored 3,200 runs at an average of 44.44, with the aid of eight hundreds and 15 half-centuries. Following the conclusion of the Leeds Test, we compare his red-ball stats in England with that of MS Dhoni.

Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better average in Test matches in England?

Pant has played 10 Tests in England so far. In 19 innings, he has notched up 808 runs at an average of 42.52. The left-handed scored 162 runs in six innings at an average of 27 during his maiden tour of England in 2018. In 2021, he scored 191 runs in nine innings at an average of 21.22. In the Birmingham Test of 2022, he registered scores of 146 and 57.

Dhoni played 12 Tests in England. In 23 innings, he totaled 778 runs at an average of 37.04. The former India captain scored 209 runs in five innings at an average of 52.25 during his maiden tour of England in 2007. In 2011, Dhoni scored 220 runs in eight innings, averaging 31.42. During his last Test tour of England in 2014, the keeper-batter scored 349 runs in 10 innings at an average of 34.90.

Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni - Who has scored more hundreds in Test matches in England?

Pant has notched up a total of eight Test tons so far - four of them have come in England. He scored 114 at The Oval in 2018, 146 in Birmingham in 2022 and 134 & 118 in the recently concluded Test in Leeds. Pant has also hit two half-centuries in England and has been dismissed for a duck once.

While Dhoni had a decent Test record in England, he never managed to score a century in the country. His highest Test score in England was 92, which came off only 81 balls at The Oval in 2007 and featured nine fours and four sixes. Dhoni also scored an unbeaten 76* at Lord's during the same tour to help India draw the game. Overall, Dhoni scored eight fifties in Tests in England.

Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record in winning causes in Tests in England?

Pant has featured in three Test matches that India have won in England. In six innings, the left-handed batter has scored 143 runs at an average of 23.83. The 27-year-old hit 50 off 106 balls at The Oval in 2021 and contributed 37 & 22 in the victory at Lord's during the same tour.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Catches/ Stumping Rishabh Pant 10 808 42.52 146 4 2 36/1 MS Dhoni 12 778 37.04 92 0 8 36/0

(Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni Test stats in England)

Dhoni played in two Test matches that India won in England during his career. In three innings, he scored 25 runs at an average of 8.33. The former India captain made five runs in the 2007 Test in Nottingham and registered scores of 1 & 19 in the 2014 Lord's triumph.

Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni - Who has more dismissals as a keeper in England?

In 10 Tests in England, Pant has effected 37 dismissals as a keeper (36 catches and one stumping). He took five catches in the first innings in Nottingham in 2018. His only stumping in Tests in England came in the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton. Pant stumped New Zealand batter Tom Latham off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling.

In 12 Test matches in England, Dhoni effected 36 dismissals - of them caught behind. He took four catches as a keeper in the second innings of the 2011 Nottingham Test and three catches each in both innings of the Lord's Test in 2011 and 2014.

