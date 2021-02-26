List of all team captains in Road Safety World Series 2021

Road Safety World Series will resume next week at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The tournament began in Maharashtra last year. But the organizers had to halt the competition midway owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. India Legends, South Africa Legends, West Indies Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, and Australia Legends participated in Road Safety World Series 2020.

This year, the England Legends and the Bangladesh Legends have replaced the Australia Legends in the tournament. Both new teams will make a fresh start, while the other four teams will continue from where they left last year.

Squads of all teams in Road Safety World Series 2021 are out. Here's a look at the captains of all the legendary squads.

Sachin Tendulkar to lead India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021

India Legends won two matches under Sachin Tendulkar's captaincy last year

The India Legends hold the number one spot on the points table with two wins in two games. Sachin Tendulkar led the side brilliantly last year as the India Legends recorded wins over Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends in Road Safety World Series.

England Legends - Kevin Pietersen

Advertisement

Kevin Pietersen

England Legends announced a star-studded squad for the Road Safety World Series on Thursday (February 25). Kevin Pietersen will lead the side that has big names like Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Kabir Ali, Ryan Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, and Jonathan Trott.

West Indies Legends - Brian Lara

Brian Lara

Former Caribbean skipper Brian Lara captained the West Indies Legends team in Road Safety World Series 2020. Under his leadership, the team lost both their matches. It will be interesting to see how the West Indies Legends perform this year.

South Africa Legends - Jonty Rhodes

Advertisement

Jonty Rhodes

Jonty Rhodes led the South Africa Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2020. The Proteas registered a win over the West Indies Legends in the only game they played. Some match-winners like Morne Van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Nicky Boje, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bossman, Makhaya Ntini, and Justin Kemp are a part of South Africa Legends team.

Bangladesh Legends - Khaled Mahmud

Khaled Mahmud is the captain of Bangladesh Legends

The newest entrants of Road Safety World Series 2021, Bangladesh Legends will play under Khaled Mahmud's captaincy. The Bangladesh Legends will play five matches in the group stage of the tournament at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Sri Lanka Legends - TM Dilshan

Advertisement

TM Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends were scheduled to take on the South Africa Legends on March 13 last year before the virus outbreak stopped the tournament. The match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will happen on March 8 in Raipur now.

It will be interesting to see if the Sri Lanka Legends can make it big in Road Safety World Series 2021.