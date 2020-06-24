Rohit Sharma: A statistical breakdown of his ODI career

Here is a statistical breakdown of Rohit Sharma's ODI performances.

The data illustrates Rohit Sharma's consistency after taking up the opener's role, and his fondness for the Aussies.

Rohit Sharma is the only player to hit 3 double centuries in ODI cricket

The Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the all-time great batsmen in the limited-overs formats. Ever since he started opening for India in white-ball cricket, his game has grown by leaps and bounds.

In the ODI format, Rohit Sharma has amassed 9115 runs at an impressive average of 49.27. This includes 29 centuries, with him being the only player in the world to have struck three double-centuries.

On that note, let us take a look at the statistical breakdown of Rohit Sharma's stupendous ODI career to date.

A statistical breakdown of Rohit Sharma's ODI performances

#1: Performances against all oppositions

Total runs against all oppositions

Rohit Sharma has been the most prolific against Australia with 2208 career runs having been scored against them. Among the major cricketing nations, the Indian vice-captain has scored the least runs against England, but that is primarily because he has played only 13 matches against them.

Average against all oppositions

Even if we consider Rohit Sharma's ODI batting average, it is the best against the Australians, with West Indies and Bangladesh being his other favoured nations. On the other hand, he has had a comparatively lean run against New Zealand and South Africa.

Centuries against all oppositions

Rohit Sharma has taken a liking to the Australian attack when we consider his centuries as well, with 8 of his 29 tons coming against them. Sri Lanka are the next in line with 6 centuries against them, while New Zealand have had only one century scored against them.

Highest score against all oppositions

Rohit Sharma's highest score of 264 runs, which is also the highest individual score in ODI cricket, came against Sri Lanka. While two of his three double centuries were scored against India's southern neighbours, the third one was scored against Australia.

Rohit Sharma finishes with 264 off 173 balls. What a surreal session of hitting that was! #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/QRVVeFDcJW — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 13, 2014

#2: Performances across years

Total runs across years

Rohit Sharma scored his most runs in a calendar year in 2019, with his superb performances in the 2019 World Cup being the cherry on the cake. Overall, he has scored more than 1000 runs in four calendar years.

Average across years

After an abysmal performance in 2012, Rohit Sharma has averaged more than 50 in each year since 2013. This was the year when the Indian vice-captain started opening consistently for India.

Centuries across years

After scoring only two centuries in his first 6 years in ODI cricket, Rohit Sharma has amassed 27 more tons in the last 8 years. He scored 7 centuries in 2019, the most by him in any calendar year, including the 5 hundreds at the ODI World Cup.

Highest score across years

Rohit Sharma's highest score of 264 came in the year 2014, with his other two double centuries coming in the years 2013 and 2017 respectively.

#3: Performances while batting first vs chasing

Total runs in each match innings

Rohit Sharma has scored around 800 more runs while chasing than when setting a target, but that is primarily because he has played more innings when India has batted second.

Average in each match innings

Rohit Sharma has averaged almost the same while chasing or setting a target.

Centuries in each match innings

Rohit Sharma has scored an almost equal number of centuries while batting first or chasing. This is unlike Virat Kohli, whose majority of centuries and best performances have come in run chases.

Highest score in each match innings

Rohit Sharma's highest score of 264 and his two other double centuries came while setting a target. His highest score while chasing is an unbeaten 152 against West Indies at Guwahati in 2018.

#4: Performances based on venues

Total runs across venues

Rohit Sharma has scored an almost equal number of runs in home and away conditions with 2277 runs coming in neutral venues.

Average across venues

Although the number of runs might be almost the same, Rohit Sharma has been more consistent in the familiar home environs. He averages almost 25 points more at home than when playing in foreign conditions.

Centuries across venues

In terms of centuries, the Mumbai Indians captain has almost the same number of centuries in home, away or neutral venues.

Highest score across venues

All three of Rohit Sharma's double centuries, including his highest score of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, have come at home. His highest score away from home is the unbeaten 171 he scored against Australia at Perth in 2016.

#5: Performances based on match results

Total runs in wins and losses

Almost 70% of Rohit Sharma's runs have come in matches that India have emerged victorious from. He has scored a total of 96 runs in matches that ended in a tie or did not have a result.

Average in wins and losses

Rohit Sharma averages around 25 points more in Indian wins compared to losses. The Indian opener averages 19.33 in matches that ended in a tie while he averages 19 in matches that did not have any result.

Centuries in wins and losses

Twenty-two of Rohit Sharma's twenty-nine ODI centuries have resulted in Indian wins.

Highest score in wins and losses

India went on to win all the three matches in which Rohit Sharma scored a double century, including his highest score of 264 runs. Unfortunately, India was on the losing side when the swashbuckling opener smashed the unbeaten 171 against Australia in Perth.

With Rohit Sharma celebrating his 33rd birthday today, let's rewind to 2016 when he whacked an unbeaten 171 at the WACA. pic.twitter.com/dv7PpvAcD9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 30, 2020

#6: Performances based on batting position

Total runs based on batting position

Rohit Sharma has scored almost 80% of his ODI runs as an opener, a position he has made his own once he started opening in 2013.

Average based on batting position

Rohit Sharma averages an impressive 58.11 as an opener which is in sharp contrast to his below-par average of 31.72 in the middle-order.

Centuries based on batting position

Rohit Sharma has scored 27 of his 29 centuries as an opener. The only two tons he scored as a middle-order batsman came at Bulawayo in the year 2010 - a 114 vs Zimbabwe and an unbeaten 101 against Sri Lanka.

Highest score based on batting position

Rohit Sharma's highest score as a non-opener is the 114 run-knock he played against Zimbabwe in 2010.