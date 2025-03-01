Rohit Sharma's 5 best knocks in ODIs vs New Zealand ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will look to hit the straps when they square off against New Zealand in their final Group A fixture on Sunday, March 2, in Dubai. Although both teams have qualified for the semi-finals, the winner of this fixture will finish at the top of the standings.

Rohit has had good starts in both matches so far. He scored a good-looking 41 against Bangladesh before getting out for 20 against arch-rivals Pakistan. While he showed signs of form, but couldn't convert the starts to big innings. Thus, the 37-year-old batter will look to get back to form before the all-important semi-finals.

Ahead of the final group game against the Blackcaps, let's revisit five of Rohit Sharma's best knocks against New Zealand in ODIs.

#5 70 - Visakhapatnam, 2016

The final ODI of the 2016 series saw Rohit Sharma fire on all cylinders against the Kiwis. Batting first, he got India off to a flying start. Despite losing Ajinkya Rahane in the 10th over, Rohit didn't lose his rhythm and scored a quickfire 70.

The right-handed batter smashed five boundaries and three sixes during his 65-ball stay in the middle. Riding on Rohit's excellent start, India posted 269/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, New Zealand were bundled out for a mere 79, with Amit Mishra picking up a five-wicket haul.

#4 79 - Hamilton, 2014

Scoring runs in New Zealand is a tough job with the wickets assisting pace and swing. With the series already out of hand, India came out all guns blazing in the fourth ODI in Hamilton during the 2014 tour.

Although Virat Kohli and Rahane got out cheaply, Rohit Sharma held one end tightly to give his side a strong base. The Mumbai-born batter scored 79 off 94 deliveries at a strike rate of 84.04, including six boundaries and four maximums.

After Rohit's initial blitz, MS Dhoni scored some crucial runs at the death to guide the Men in Blue to 278. However, it wasn't enough as Ross Taylor's unbeaten century took the hosts home with 11 balls to spare.

#3 87 - Mount Maunganui, 2019

This is one of Rohit Sharma's best overseas knocks in 50-over cricket. Batting first in Mount Maunganui, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a good opening partnership. They added 154 runs before the latter was dismissed in the 26th over.

Rohit, who looked impenetrable, scored 87 off 96 deliveries. During his 116-minute stay in the middle, the veteran batter smashed nine boundaries and three sixes.

Rohit Sharma and Dhawan's opening stand, coupled with good contributions from other batters, propelled India to 324 in their overs. New Zealand looked set to chase down the total and were eventually bundled out for 234 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav picking up a four-wicket haul.

#2 101 - Indore, 2023

Put to bat first, India were off to a blazing start, scoring 212/1 in just 26.1 overs. Rohit Sharma walked the talk, scoring 101 off just 85 deliveries at a strike rate of 118.82. The former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper smashed nine boundaries and six maximums during his knock.

Contributions from Shubman Gill (112) and Hardik Pandya (54) propelled India to mammoth 385 runs in their regulated 50 overs. In reply, New Zealand were bundled out for 295 runs despite a magnificent century from Devon Conway.

Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets apiece to hand the Men in Blue a crucial victory.

#1 147 - Kanpur, 2017

This is the highest score by Rohit Sharma in an ODI game against the Kiwis. The right-handed batter scored 147 off 138 deliveries at a strike rate of almost 107.

Rohit looked in his zone right from the beginning, smashing his way to a memorable hundred. He smashed 18 boundaries and two towering sixes during his stay in the middle.

After Rohit, Virat also scored a ton to propel the Men in Blue to 337. In reply, the Blackcaps almost pulled off a heist, but fell short by six runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with a three-wicket haul, while Colin Munro played a fine 75-run knock, albeit in a losing cause.

