Rohit Sharma vs Babar Azam - comparing their stats in ICC ODI events ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy game

India and Pakistan are set to face off in a highly anticipated Group A match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have had contrasting starts to their campaign. Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat in their opening game against New Zealand, while the Men in Blue secured a six-wicket win over Bangladesh.

With Pakistan now needing a win, they will look to draw inspiration from their strong record against India in the Champions Trophy. The two teams have met five times in the tournament, with Pakistan emerging victorious in three of those encounters.

In recent years, Rohit Sharma has been leading India from the front, setting a brilliant example with his attacking approach and outstanding captaincy. On the other hand, former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been the cornerstone of Pakistan's batting lineup for some time.

On that note, in this article, we’ll compare the ICC ODI event statistics of these two cricketing stars—Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam.

Comparing the stats of Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam in ICC ODI events

#1 Comparing the stats of the duo across different editions of the World Cup

Rohit Sharma has featured in three editions of the ODI World Cup (2015, 2019, and 2023). In the 2015 edition, he scored 330 runs in eight innings, averaging 47.14 with a strike rate of 91.66, including two fifties and one century.

In the 2019 World Cup, the Mumbai batter amassed 648 runs in nine innings, with an impressive average of 81 and a strike rate of 98.33. He hit one fifty and five centuries during the tournament.

Player Edition Matches Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Rohit Sharma 2015 8 330 47.14 91.66 2 1

2019 9 648 81 98.33 1 5

2023 11 597 54.27 125.94 3 1

Overall 28 1575 60.57 105.49 6 7

Rohit captained India in the 2023 edition, where the team finished as runners-up. He scored 597 runs in 11 innings, at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.94, including three fifties and one hundred.

Overall, he has played 28 games, accumulating 1,575 runs at an average of 60.57 and a strike rate of 105.49, including six fifties and seven centuries.

In contrast, Babar Azam has participated in two ODI World Cups (2019 and 2023). In the 2019 edition, he scored 474 runs in eight innings, averaging 67.71 with a strike rate of 87.77, including three fifties and one century.

Player Edition Matches Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Babar Azam 2019 8 474 67.71 88.77 3 1 2023 9 320 40 82.90 4 0 Overall 17 794 52.93 85.74 7 1

In the 2023 edition, the right-handed batter accumulated 320 runs in nine innings, at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90, with four fifties. Overall, Babar has played 17 matches, amassing 794 runs at an average of 52.93 and a strike rate of 85.74, with seven fifties and one hundred to his name.

#2 Comparing the stats of the duo across different editions of the Champions Trophy

India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma has appeared in three editions of the Champions Trophy (2013, 2017, and 2025). In the 2013 edition, he scored 177 runs across five innings, with an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 75.96, including two fifties.

Player Edition Matches Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Rohit Sharma 2013 5 177 35.40 75.96 2 0 2017 5 304 76 86.85 2 1 2025 1 41 41 113.88 0 0 Overall 11 522 52.20 84.32 4 1

In the 2017 Champions Trophy, Rohit accumulated 304 runs in five innings, boasting an impressive average of 76 and a strike rate of 86.85, with two fifties and one century. In the ongoing 2025 edition, he has scored 41 runs in a single match, with an average of 41 and a strike rate of 113.88.

In total, the experienced batter has accumulated 522 runs in 11 innings, averaging 52.20 with a strike rate of 84.32, including four fifties and two centuries.

On the other hand, Babar Azam has played in two editions of the Champions Trophy (2017 and 2025). In the 2017 edition, he scored 133 runs in five innings, averaging 44.33 with a strike rate of 74.71.

Player Edition Matches Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Babar Azam 2017 5 133 44.33 74.71 0 0 2025 1 64 64 71.11 1 0 Overall 6 197 49.25 73.50 1 0

In the ongoing 2025 edition, the 30-year-old has made 64 runs in a single innings, with an average of 64 and a strike rate of 71.11.

Overall, Babar has accumulated 197 runs in six matches, with an average of 49.25 and a strike rate of 73.50, including one fifty.

#3 Overall numbers

India's opener Rohit Sharma has participated in six ICC ODI events, including the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The 37-year-old has been a standout performer for India over the years, featuring in 39 matches across these events.

He has scored 2,097 runs at an impressive average of 58.33, with 10 fifties and eight centuries to his name. His highest score of 140 came against Pakistan in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Player Matches Runs Average Fifties Hundreds Highest score Rohit Sharma 39 2057 58.33 10 8 140 Babar Azam 23 991 52.2 8 1 101*

On the other hand, Pakistan's Babar Azam has appeared in four ICC ODI events, including the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 30-year-old has played in 23 matches, accumulating 991 runs at an average of 52.2.

He has registered eight fifties and one century, with his highest score being an unbeaten 101 against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

