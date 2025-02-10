Rohit Sharma vs Virender Sehwag - comparing their stats after 251 ODIs

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma made a fantastic return to form in the second ODI played against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. He slammed 119 off 90 balls, with the aid of 12 fours and seven sixes, as India chased down 305 in 44.3 overs to go 2-0 up in the three-match series.

Rohit went into the contest with a sword hanging over his place in the team. He had a horror Test tour of Australia in which he managed just 31 runs in five innings. Before that, he had failed with the bat in the Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand at home. After he was out for two in the first ODI against England in Nagpur, the criticism over his failures continued.

Rohit has often been compared with former India opener Virender Sehwag, who was also known for hitting his way out of trouble. The Hitman also did the same on Sunday and put together a brilliant knock. Sehwag ended his career with 251 ODIs. Here's a comparison of his batting stats with Rohit at the same stage.

Rohit Sharma vs Virender Sehwag - Who has more runs and a better average after 251 ODIs?

In 251 ODIs, Sehwag smashed 8,273 runs at an average of 35.05 and a strike rate of 104.33. He was dismissed without scoring on 14 occasions. The former India batter scored 1,000-plus runs against four nations. Sehwag had an impressive record against New Zealand. In 23 innings against the Kiwis, he scored 1,157 runs at an average of 52.59 and a strike rate of 103.95.

The dynamic former opener batter also scored 1,699 runs in 52 innings against Sri Lanka, averaging 34.67 at a strike rate of 110.18. Further, Sehwag notched up 1,071 runs in 31 innings against Pakistan at an average of 34.54 and a strike rate of 102.58. He also scored 1,008 runs in 27 innings against England at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 102.33.

Significantly, Sehwag produced very poor numbers against Australia in ODIs. In 29 innings, he managed 629 runs at an average of 21.68 and a strike rate of 88.96. He did not register a single ODI hundred against the Aussies, with his best of 82 coming in the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg.

After 251 ODIs, Rohit had 10,112 runs to his name at an average of 48.85 and a strike rate of 90.52. He was dismissed without scoring on 15 occasions. Barring the strike rate, the Indian captain's stats are much better compared to Sehwag. Of his 10,122 runs, 2,332 runs came against Australia from 43 innings at an average of 59.79 and a strike rate of 95.53.

The right-hander also scored 1,860 runs in 49 innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 94.36. In 18 innings against arch-rivals Pakistan, he had 787 runs to his name, averaging 49.18 at a strike rate of 89.22. Rohit, however, averaged under 40 against South Africa and New Zealand.

The 37-year-old scored 766 runs in 24 innings against the Proteas at an average of 33.30 and a strike rate of 80.54. Against the Kiwis, he hit 889 runs in 25 innings at an average of 37.04 and a strike rate of 82.23.

Rohit Sharma vs Virender Sehwag - Who has more hundreds after 251 ODIs?

Sehwag notched up 15 tons during his ODI career apart from 38 half-centuries. While he did not register a three-figure score against Australia, the former Indian opener hit six tons against New Zealand, two each against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the West Indies and one each against England, Bangladesh and Bermuda.

After 251 ODIs, Rohit had double the number of hundreds that Sehwag had achieved. He smashed 30 centuries to go with his 52 fifties. Of his 30 tons, eight came against Australia, six against Sri Lanka, three each against South Africa, the West Indies and Bangladesh, two each against England, New Zealand and Pakistan and one against Zimbabwe.

Rohit Sharma vs Virender Sehwag - Who has a better record in matches won after 251 ODIs?

Irrespective of how many runs a player scores or wickets he takes, what matters at the end of the day is whether the team won or lost. Sehwag was part of 133 ODIs that India won. In these games, he scored 5,748 runs at an average of 46.35 and a strike rate of 109.52, with 14 hundreds and 28 fifties.

After 251 matches, Rohit was part of 154 ODIs that India won. In these games, he scored 7,118 runs at an average of 59.81 and a strike rate of 93.19, with 23 hundreds and 35 half-centuries. Again, if one takes out the strike rate factor, Rohit has produced comparatively better numbers than Sehwag in this aspect as well.

