David Warner to miss remainder of Delhi Test due to concussion, Matt Renshaw likely to replace veteran opener - Reports

Australian opener David Warner is set to miss the remaining part of the second Test against India in Delhi due to concussion. Matt Renshaw, snubbed for the second Test in Travis Head's favour, will take Warner's place, as per reports.

Warner battled his way to 15 on day one of the second Test in Delhi before edging one to Mohammed Shami behind the stumps. However, he copped plenty of blows, with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami unleashing a short-ball barrage on the left-hander. The veteran did not field for the nine overs that India batted before the close of play.

Meanwhile, Renshaw will have a shot at redemption after facing the axe due to his forgettable performances in Nagpur. The left-hander managed only two runs in the opening Test, including a golden duck in the first innings.

"He is a little bit weary at the moment" - Usman Khawaja on David Warner

Usman Khawaja played some exquisite shots. (Credits: Getty)

After the first day's play, Usman Khawaja said that his fellow opener felt weary after taking multiple blows to his body and that it would be up to the medical staff about what to do. The opener said in the press conference.

"The medical staff will have to assess tomorrow; he is a little bit weary at the moment. He obviously got a knock to the arm and then to the head, I think the head made him a little bit weary at the moment and couldn't come out to field. The staff will have to figure out what happens from here."

Khwaja also defended Warner after three consecutive low scores, reminding that there's a long way to go in the series.

"He hit two fours of Ashwin in the last game before he got out lbw, so he was showing some aggression. It's never easy out there, especially starting out, even if you're opening starting out, it is never easy, so I was lucky today. I got a couple of fours to get me going. Sometimes, you don't get that, and it can be very hard. So yeah, three innings is not enough for me."

Australia reached a competitive 263 in their first innings, thanks to half-centuries from Khawaja and Peter Handscomb. India trailed by 242 runs at the close.

