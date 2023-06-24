Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Who should debut for India in the Tests vs West Indies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-man Indian squad for the upcoming two-Test away series against the West Indies on Friday.

The series marks the beginning of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they look to win the elusive WTC title. Despite qualifying for the final in both editions of the WTC thus far, Team India has faltered in the grand finale. They lost to New Zealand in 2021 before suffering defeat in the recently concluded clash against Australia.

Following the setback, India will likely begin transitioning to their next era in Test cricket, starting in the upcoming cycle. The selection of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal and the dropping of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara from the Test squad indicated the same.

While Gaikwad was initially selected as a standby player for the WTC final, he opted out due to his marriage and was later replaced by Jaiswal for the summit clash.

With the rest of the batting lineup likely to remain similar to the one that played in the WTC final, one of Jaiswal and Gaikwad will likely debut. They will probably slot into the number three position of the batting order.

Despite the two of them making compelling cases for the selection, only one can likely be part of the playing XI, and the other may have to warm the benches.

As we look ahead to India's tour of the West Indies, let us dissect their numbers and look into other factors that could tilt the case in favor of Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal.

# 1. Recent form

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have each been in scintillating form over the past few months, leading up to their selection to the Indian Test squad.

In the recent Ranji Trophy, the 26-year-old Gaikwad scored 364 runs in five games for Maharashtra at an average of 52 at a strike rate touching 80, with a century and two half-centuries.

On the other hand, Jaiswal was equally impressive for Mumbai, totalling 315 runs in as many games at an average of 45 and a similarly high strike rate, with a century and a half-century.

The left-handed Jaiswal also scored a blistering 213 and 144 for the Rest of India in the Irani Trophy earlier this year. The southpaw was also the leading run-scorer in the Duleep Trophy in September last year, scoring an incredible 497 runs in three games at a Bradmanesque average of 99.40. He was adjudged the Player of the Match in the final.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has played for India in T20Is

While there were other batters in first-class cricket with better numbers than the duo, their exploits in the IPL this year also played a substantial role in their selection.

Despite being a T20 tournament, playing in front of packed houses and the ability to perform under pressure against top International bowlers are are challenges the IPL poses.

In the recently concluded IPL season, Gaikwad scored 590 runs for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at an average of 42.14 and a strike rate of 147.50. Jaiswal was even better for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), scoring 625 runs at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61.

Based on the above numbers, it is evident that both batters have been in scintillating form in every facet of the game. However, the overall numbers in the past six months to a year give a slight edge to the left-hander.

Advantage: Yashasvi Jaiswal

# 2. Overall Record and Experience

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a better record in first-class cricket compared to Ruturaj Gaikwad

Between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the former brings more first-class experience despite the latter boasting better numbers.

Gaikwad made his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2016-17 season and has recorded close to 2,000 runs in 28 first-class games at an average of 42.19 with six centuries. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Jaiswal made his Ranji debut two years later but has scored nearly the same amount of runs in only 15 games at an incredible average of 80.21 with nine centuries.

While neither has played for India in Tests, it is worth mentioning that the CSK opener has featured in nine T20Is and a lone ODI for Team India. This could help bring a greater understanding of the system and culture within the Indian setup and a sense of calm while debuting in the red-ball format.

Overall Record: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Domestic and International Experience: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Advantage: Tie

# 3. Better fit into the current Indian Test Team

Most Indian batsmen in the Test line-up are right-handers, like vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane

The top five of the Indian batting order for the West Indies Tests will likely have one of Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane.

Considering the other four batters are all right-handers, India will be better served by having the left-handed Jaiswal in at number three. This will lend better balance to their batting lineup.

While both batters generally open the batting for their respective domestic sides, Jaiswal batted at number three and scored a combined 357 runs in the two innings of the recent Irani Trophy clash.

A predominantly right-handed dominant batting order has been one of the issues plaguing Team India in Tests. It has allowed opposition pacers and spinners to zero in on a plan against the batters.

Hence, the insertion of Jaiswal at number 3 could be just what the doctor ordered to achieve a better balance.

Advantage: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Conclusion

Despite both batters boasting incredible numbers, it is clear from the numbers and other factors that Yashasvi Jaiswal should debut ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, considering that Gaikwad was picked among the standby players ahead of Jaiswal for the WTC final, the management could give him the nod for a Test debut.

