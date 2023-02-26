SA-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Newlands, Cape Town Pitch history, and T20 Women's World Cup records

South Africa Women will clash against defending champions Australia Women in the final of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 today at Newlands. The Proteas will aim to win their maiden championship on home turf, while the Aussies will be keen to defend their crown successfully.

Australia Women are undefeated in Women's T20 World Cup 2023 so far. They recorded wins in all four matches during the group stage and then beat India Women in the semifinals.

On the other hand, South Africa Women managed only two wins in their four group stage matches but showed character to edge out England Women in the semifinals. The Sune Luus-led outfit will play their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup Final today.

Ahead of the big game in Cape Town, here are some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by this stadium.

Newlands, Cape Town, T20 records and stats

T20 matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 102 - Muneeba Ali (PAK-W) vs. IRE-W, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/18 - Nashra Sandhu (PAK-W) vs. IRE-W, 2023

Highest team score: 213/5 - ENG-W vs. PAK-W, 2023

Lowest team score: 95 - IRE-W vs. PAK-W, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 151/3 - IND-W vs. PAK-W, 2023

Average 1st innings score: 152

Newlands Pitch report

The pitch at Newlands has assisted the batters. Both the semifinals on this ground were high-scoring games. Another run-fest is likely in store for the fans in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Newlands, Cape Town, last Women's T20 World Cup match

In the last match at this venue, South Africa Women beat England Women by six runs. Half-centuries from Laura Wolvaardt and Tazman Brits guided the Proteas to 164/4 in 20 overs. Chasing 165 for a win, England Women finished with 158/8. Ayabonga Khaka derailed the run-chase with a four-wicket haul.

A total of 12 wickets fell in the match, with spinners bagging three of them. Five sixes were hit in 40 overs of that game.

