SA20 2023, Match 9, Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are set to face each other in Match No.9 of the SA20 2023 on Saturday, January 14. The match will take place at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Cape Town, captained by Rashid Khan, are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with nine points and a net run rate of 0.658. After losing to the Durban’s Super Giants, they made a stupendous comeback by beating the Joburg Super Kings by seven wickets on Saturday.

Kagiso Rabada became the Player of the Match after he finished with figures of 4-0-12-2. He got the crucial wicket of Reeza Hendricks after which the Super Kings could never recover. But Cape Town are set for a new challenge as they will be playing for the first time outside their home.

The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, on the other hand, have struggled to get going in the tournament. Having lost both matches, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.500, the worst among the participating teams in the tournament.

They lost both their matches at the hands of Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals. It remains to be seen if they can bring a change in fortune with a change in opponent.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match Details:

Match: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, Match 9, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 16, 2022, Monday, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a decent one for batting. But batting can get a tad difficult as the game progresses. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Weather Forecast

There is a two percent chance of rain, which means delays are highly unlikely. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 80s.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Probable XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, James Fuller, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Sisanda Magala, Ottniel Baartman, Marques Ackerman

MI Cape Town

Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan (c), Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Waqar Salamkheil

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match Prediction

The Sunrisers are far from being at their very best and may not find it easy to beat Cape Town, who are pretty high on confidence. MI Cape Town will go into the match as favorite.

Prediction: MI Cape Town to win the match.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

