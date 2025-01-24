Sanju Samson vs MS Dhoni - comparing the stats of the two wicket-keepers after 38 T20Is

Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson made his international debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2015. However, with MS Dhoni still very much part of the team, his opportunities at the top level were limited. It would be fair to say that he didn't grab the chances that came his way following Dhoni's retirement. As a result, Rishabh Pant became India's preferred keeper-batter.

In the last year, though, the 30-year-old has come up with some extraordinary performances with the willow. As a result, he seems to have cemented his spot as the Men in Blue's frontline keeper-batter in the T20I format. His success in the Indian Premier League has also bolstered his confidence, as he has been a different player since making his latest comeback to the Indian T20I squad.

As with any Indian wicket-keeper batter, he's bound to draw comparisons with the legendary MS Dhoni. Samson has featured in 38 T20Is. On that note, we compare his batting and keeping stats with Dhoni at the same stage.

Trending

Sanju Samson vs MS Dhoni - Who has more runs and a better average after 38 T20Is?

In 38 T20Is, Samson has scored 836 runs at an average of 27.86, with three hundreds and two fifties. He has been dismissed without scoring on six occasions. The right-handed batter has scored 216 runs in four innings against South Africa at an average of 72, with the aid of two hundreds.

Samson has 150 runs in three innings against Bangladesh at an average of 50. He has also scored 118 runs against Ireland from three innings at an average of 59 and 102 runs from nine innings against Sri Lanka at a poor average of 11.33, with a best of 39.

Dhoni, meanwhile, ended his T20I career with 1,617 runs in 98 matches at an average of 37.60. Since he batted lower down the order and played the role of a finisher, he only managed two half-centuries, with a best of 56.

After 38 T20Is, the former India captain had scored 652 runs at an average of 31.04, with a best of 48*. The keeper-batter was dismissed without scoring on just one occasion. Dhoni scored 140 runs from seven innings against Australia at an average of 35. He scored 78 runs from five innings against England at an average of 26 and 76 runs from four innings against New Zealand, averaging 38.

Sanju Samson vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better strike rate after 38 T20Is?

Having played 38 T20Is, Samson has an impressive strike rate of 154.24. The 30-year-old has a strike rate of 194.59 from four innings against South Africa, bolstered by two belligerent tons. He has a strike rate of 205.47 from three innings against Bangladesh, 171.01 from three innings against Ireland and 141.17 from three innings against Australia.

Meanwhile, after 38 matches, Dhoni had an underwhelming strike rate of 111.07, which is rather surprising, considering his big-hitting ability. The Ranchi stalwart had a strike rate of 100 against Australia from seven innings, 128.57 against South Africa from seven innings, 111.42 against England from five innings, 96.20 against New Zealand from four innings and 95.12 against Pakistan from two innings.

Sanju Samson vs MS Dhoni - Who has more catches and stumpings after 38 T20Is?

Of the 38 T20I matches he has played, Samson has been the designated keeper-batter in 22 games, taking 14 catches and effecting six stumpings. Overall, the Kerala cricketer has 24 catches in T20Is. As designated keeper-batter, he has taken three catches each against South Africa and Sri Lanka and has also effected two stumpings against Lanka.

Dhoni, meanwhile, played all his first 38 T20I matches as designated keeper-batter. At that stage, he had 20 catches and six stumpings to his name. Looking at his stats as designated keeper-batter after 22 T20Is, Dhoni had nine catches and two stumpings. He took four catches against Afghanistan in one match. He also effected a stumping each against Bangladesh and South Africa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news