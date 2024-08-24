Shikhar Dhawan retirement: Top 5 heartfelt social media posts by the Team India opener 

Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday, August 24, announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket with immediate effect through a video message. Dhawan, who last represented the Men in Blue in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2022, played 269 international matches for India, accumulating 10,867 runs, including 24 centuries.

In the video, Dhawan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country. He also extended thanks to his coaches, Tarak Sinha, and Madan Sharma, as well as to his family members and teammates.

Dhawan shared the following in the video:

"I always had one goal in mind that was to play for India and I achieved it thanks to a lot of people. First of all my family, my childhood coaches Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma, under their guidance, I learnt cricket. Then my entire team with whom I played for years, got another family, fame and everyone’s love and support. As it’s said that to move ahead in the story you need to flip over the pages. Hence, I’m also doing that, I’m announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket."

"And now when I’m bidding adieu to my cricketing journey, I have the satisfaction that I played a lot for my country. I’m really thankful to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) for giving me this opportunity and all of my fans for their love and support. I just say this to myself that don’t be sad that you won’t play for your country again but always be happy that you played for your country. And it’s the biggest achievement for me that I played," Dhawan added.

While the star batter has won fans over with his impressive batting, he has also garnered affection through his lively celebrations and fun-loving demeanor. He has consistently supported his teammates and his nation.

On that note, let’s look at five heartfelt social media posts by the Indian cricketer.

#1 A heartfelt birthday post for his son Zoravar

On October 4, 2023, a Delhi court awarded Dhawan, who wed Aesha Mukerji in October 2012, a divorce, alleging mental cruelty as the reason. However, the court did not award permanent custody of their son, Zoravar. Instead, Dhawan was granted visitation rights for specific periods and allowed to maintain their connection through video calls.

On December 26, 2023, Shikhar Dhawan wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram to celebrate Zoravar’s birthday. He wrote:

"It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can't connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you're doing great and growing up nicely. Papa always misses you and loves you."

"He's always posting, wating with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you message almost every day, asking about your well being and daily life, sharing what I'm doing and what's new in my life. Love you loads Zora. Papa," Dhawan added.

Dhawan and Aesha welcomed their son Zoravar in December 2014.

#2 “Success is not solely measured by victories” - Dhawan after India lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final

Shikhar Dhawan did not make the Indian squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup but continued to support his teammates enthusiastically. The Men in Blue had a remarkable campaign, winning 10 consecutive matches before falling to Australia in the final.

Despite the team’s failure to clinch the title, Dhawan wrote the following message to boost their spirits:

"Every match, win or lose, becomes a chapter in a narrative that defines not just a team, but a nation's collective spirit. The passion that fuels the players, the unwavering support from fans, and the continuous pursuit of improvement that paints a portrait of determination that extends far beyond the cricket field."

"It's a reminder that success is not solely measured by victories but by the character, growth, and unity forged in the face of adversity," he added.

Australia defeated Men in Blue by six wickets in the final.

#3 Praying for the safety of the people of Nepal

In November 2023, Nepal was struck by a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4. According to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the disaster claimed 153 lives and injured over 338 people.

The Indian cricketer shared a post on X, expressing his prayers for the safety of those affected in Nepal. He wrote:

"My heart goes out to the people of #Nepal as they face the devasting impact of another earthquake. Let's keep them in our thoughts and support relief efforts to help those affected."

#4 “India is on the Moon” - Shikhar Dhawan took pride as India created history with Chandrayaan 3

On August 23, 2023, scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made history with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface. The mission marks the third lunar exploration endeavor under ISRO's Chandrayaan program.

Taking pride as an Indian, he wrote on X:

"India is on the MOON!! We created history today. Proud moment for every Indian! India has become first country to land at south pole on moon #chandrayaan 3."

#5 Asking fans to support the Indian football team for the SAFF championship final

On July 4, 2023, ahead of the SAFF Championship final between India and Kuwait, the Men in Blue opener urged fans to come out in large numbers to support the team. He wrote:

"The Indian football team is taking on Kuwait in the final of the SAFF championship. Let's come together in large numbers to encourage and support our team. Let's go."

The Indian team emerged victorious, securing their ninth title by defeating Kuwait in a penalty shootout.

