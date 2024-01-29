"Wherever he is, I hope he is happy" - Shikhar Dhawan opens up about his love for his son Zoravar

Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan penned down an emotional note on his son Zoravar's ninth birthday (December 26), in which he wrote about how he hadn't met his son for a year.

Dhawan also disclosed that all means of communication between him and his son were blocked. The cricket star's post went viral on social media, and he received tremendous support from fans.

He recently spoke about why he shared the emotional post on his son's birthday. Speaking on a podcast with Humans of Bombay, Dhawan said:

"I was not in pain. I was just expressing my thoughts. It has been five months, since I have spoken to him, I was just expressing emotions. I am an emotional guy and I was just trying to send love to him, because if I will be sad while thinking about him that negative energy will get him. I never realized that this post will go viral. I just wrote it from my heart."

"I wrote it with a hope that in an era of technology my son might end up reading my post. Wherever he is, I hope he is happy hopefully one day he would come and seem me. I am in love with him but at the same time I am also detached. I don’t want to push him." he added.

Zoravar was born on December 26, 2014. Shikhar Dhawan and his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee got divorced last year, and Zoravar presently resides with his mother in Australia.

"I write messages to him every day; I don’t know whether he is receiving those or not" - Shikhar Dhawan on his son Zoravar

Shikhar Dhawan also said that he writes messages to his son every day, without knowing if he is reading those messages or not.

He mentioned that while he misses his little one, he has accepted that reality. Dhawan said:

"I write messages to him every day, I don’t know whether he is receiving those or not, whether he is reading it or not. I don’t have any expectations. I have accepted it. I am a father and I am trying to do my duty. I miss him. I feel sad but I have learnt to live with it. When I used to go and meet him, he was allowed to meet only twice that too only for two to three hours. I want my son to be around me. I want to hug him."

On the cricketing front, Shikhar Dhawan will next be seen in action during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will captain the Punjab Kings (PBKS) team.

