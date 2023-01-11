"Showed controlled aggression while leading the side" - Danish Kaneria on Rohit Sharma's captaincy in IND vs SL 1st ODI 

Former spinner Danish Kaneria recently praised Team India captain Rohit Sharma for leading the side well in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 12.

He pointed out that Sharma showed controlled aggression during the contest. Kaneria also believes that there has been a significant improvement in the performance of the Men in Blue skipper.

"Rohit Sharma did a fine job as captain, Danish Kaneria said in a video shared on his YouTube channel. "He did not look confused. He showed controlled aggression while leading the side, which was very good to see. His captaincy in this match was better than what we have seen from him in the past."

Kaneria also lauded Sharma for his batting exploits in the ODI fixture, as the batter scored 83 runs off 67 balls on his comeback from injury. He highlighted how the senior batter orchestrated a stunning 143-run opening stand with Shubman Gill (70) to set the tone of the match.

"Sri Lankan bowlers failed to utilize the new ball well," he added. "Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took advantage of that, stitching together a big partnership. Rohit played his shots and looked very composed in the middle. Gill was also very good. I believe that Gill has to be in India's playing XI, especially when it comes to Tests and ODIs."

Notably, Sharma suffered a thumb injury during an ODI fixture against Bangladesh in December last year and had to miss several matches due to it. He made a significant impact on his return, performing admirably with the ball and also leading the side to a comprehensive 67-run win.

"Tendulkar would be very happy if Kohli broke his record" - Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria further highlighted how Team India's Virat Kohli could possibly break a few of former teammate Sachin Tendulkar's batting records in the future.

He stated that Tendulkar would be very pleased if someone as talented as Kohli eclipsed him. The former leg spinner also emphasized that Kohli has the ability and potential to break several big records in the coming years.

"Records are meant to be broken," Danish Kaneria continued. "You need to have a lot of potential to break the record of a legendary cricketer like Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli surely has the potential, but only time will tell if he will be able to surpass Tendulkar. Tendulkar would be very happy if Kohli broke his record."

Kohli smashed his 45th ODI century as he mustered 113 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. He is now just five centuries away from breaking Tendulkar's record in the format.

