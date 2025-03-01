Shreyas Iyer vs Rachin Ravindra - comparing their stats after 30 ODIs

Shreyas Iyer and Rachin Ravindra were among the standout batters for their respective teams in the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India. The Men in Blue star scored 530 runs in 11 innings at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 113.20. On the other hand, the Kiwi youngster amassed 578 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64.22 and a strike rate of 106.45.

Shreyas and Rachin have been in good form in the ongoing Champions Trophy as well. While the Indian batter was out for 15 off 17 against Bangladesh on a tricky surface in Dubai, he contributed 56 off 67 against Pakistan at the same venue, striking five fours and a six in a crucial innings.

As for Rachin, the left-handed batter scored 112 off 105 balls against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The young Kiwi cricketer has featured in 30 one-dayers so far. In this feature, we compare his batting stats with that of Shreyas at the same stage.

Shreyas Iyer vs Rachin Ravindra - Who has a better average and strike rate after 30 ODIs?

In 30 ODIs, Rachin has 1,082 runs to his name at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 109.62. He has been not out on one occasion and has been dismissed for a duck twice. Of his 1,082 runs, 216 have come in four innings against England at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 128.57.

Rachin has also scored 216 runs in five innings against Sri Lanka, averaging 43.20 at a strike rate of 113.68. Further, the 25-year-old has 170 runs to his name from four innings against Pakistan at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 119.71. He has also scored 116 runs off 89 balls in one innings against Australia and 88 runs in two innings against India at a strike rate of 80.73.

After 30 ODIs, Shreyas had scored 1,108 runs at an average of 42.61 and a strike rate of 96.51. He was not out on one occasion and was not dismissed for a duck at that stage of his career. Overall, there is hardly anything to pick in the batting stats between him and Rachin after 30 one-dayers.

Of Shreyas' 1,108 runs, though, almost half came against the West Indies. In nine innings against the Windies, he had scored 507 runs at an average of 56.33 and a strike rate of 99.60. The Indian batter also had 217 runs in three innings against New Zealand, averaging 72.33 at a strike rate of 95.59.

Shreyas struggled against South Africa in his initial ODIs. After five innings against the Proteas, he had 102 runs at an average of 20.40 and a strike rate of 82.92. The right-handed batter had also played three innings against Sri Lanka and had scored 162 runs at an impressive average of 54 and a strike rate of 101.25.

Shreyas Iyer vs Rachin Ravindra - Who has more 50-plus scores after 30 ODIs?

After 30 ODIs, Rachin has eight 50-plus scores to his name. Impressively, he has four hundreds and as many half-centuries to his credit. His best of 123* came off 96 balls against England in Ahmedabad in the 2023 World Cup. The Kiwi also scored 116 off 89 against Australia in Dharamsala in the same event. Rachin also hit 108 off 94 against Pakistan in Bengaluru in the 2023 World Cup.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Rachin Ravindra 26 1,082 43.28 109.62 123* 4 4 1 2 Shreyas Iyer 27 1,108 42.61 96.51 103 1 11 1 0

(Batting stats after 30 ODIs)

After 30 one-dayers, Shreyas had 12 fifty-plus scores to his name. However, unlike Rachin, he had only one hundred to show for his efforts. He scored 103 off 107 against New Zealand in Hamilton in February 2020. The elegant batter's next best was 88 off 70 against Sri Lanka in Mohali in December 2017, followed by 80 off 111 balls against West Indies in Ahmedabad in February 2022.

Shreyas Iyer vs Rachin Ravindra - Who has a better record in matches won after 30 ODIs?

Rachin has been part of 17 ODIs that New Zealand have won. In 14 innings, he has scored 650 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 112.26, with two hundreds and as many fifties. His centuries against Australia and Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup came in losing causes.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Rachin Ravindra 14 650 50 112.26 123* 2 2 1 1 Shreyas Iyer 15 696 49.71 103.41 88 0 8 1 0

(Batting stats in matches won)

After 30 ODIs, Shreyas was part of 17 matches that the Men in Blue won. In 15 innings, he had scored 696 runs at an average of 49.71 and a strike rate of 103.41, with eight half-centuries. His hundred against New Zealand in Hamilton came in a four-wicket defeat.

