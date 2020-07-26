Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal can be considered for Australia Test matches: Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal could be viable options in the Indian Test team for the Australia tour. He picked a 30-member Indian squad that could represent the country in all formats, including six white-ball specialists.

Considering that the Indian team would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period on their arrival to Australia, Aakash Chopra opted to pick a combined Test and limited-overs squad that could travel together for the tour.

The reputed commentator first listed 24 players who could represent India in all formats or Test cricket, followed by the six limited-overs specialists.

Aakash Chopra picked Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw as the all-format openers while adding that the latter two could also be sent back post the Test series.

"Rohit Sharma no doubt, he has to be there. He is number 1 on that list. KL Rahul is right behind him and he is always an opener in my team, so I will pick him as an opener only."

"You can also consider Mayank Agarwal for all the three formats. You can continue with him if the Test series is good. It is necessary to keep Prithvi Shaw also in the team, the way he is playing. You can also keep him till the end although you could also send couple of them back after the Test series."

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill were Aakash Chopra's choices for the middle-order spots with the option of sending the first two back after the Test series.

"Firstly you will take Cheteshwar Pujara. Last time he had played well and India had won. If we want to do well again, he has to perform again. What a reputation he has in Australia, people there are scared of him."

Can Australia stop Cheteshwar Pujara causing a repeat of his 2018-19 'mammoth' summer?



The Aussies' plans for the Indian No.3: https://t.co/QhI51i1FHv pic.twitter.com/c9H91oO3wf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 25, 2020

"The next guy is Ajinkya Rahane whom you will have 100% in the Test matches. You might send him back after the Tests. Virat Kohli, there is no doubt."

Aakash Chopra opined that Shreyas Iyer could also be an ideal option for Test cricket, considering his excellent record in first-class cricket.

"So will be Shreyas Iyer, I am actually seeing him as an option for Tests as well. If there is any problem in the batting, then why not Shreyas Iyer. Why you won't consider him for Test cricket when he has done well in first-class cricket."

Aakash Chopra also wanted to keep Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill for all three formats of the game.

"Next is Hanuma Vihari, why do you see him only as a Test cricketer. With his batting style, you can also consider him for all formats. I will also like to keep Shubman Gill for all three formats. He is a good player and can really come to the fore."

Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant were Aakash Chopra's two picks as the wicketkeeper for Test cricket, with KL Rahul as the additional option in the limited-overs format.

"Saha for Test no doubt and Pant last time was extraordinary when India had gone there. He created a record for most catches and also smashed a century. In white-ball cricket, we will have KL Rahul as well as the wicketkeeping option.

Aakash Chopra's choices for the Indian bowling lineup

Aakash Chopra picked 4 spinners and 8 seamers in his initial Test squad

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav got Aakash Chopra's nod as the spin bowling options. He then suggested that Chahal could also be considered as a contender in the longer version of the game.

"Kuldeep had taken 6 wickets in the last Test match he had played there. Ashwin and Jadeja are certainties anyway. You may want to send Ashwin back after the Tests but you can keep him as well if you want. Yuzvendra Chahal can be considered for Test matches is what I feel."

#OnThisDay in 2019, Kuldeep claimed his maiden five-wicket haul (5/99) in Test vs Australia 🤟😎



He also became the first Indian to take a fifer outside Asia in across all three formats 🏏



PC: Getty images#KorboLorboJeetbo @imkuldeep18 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/doYOu9lLxP — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 6, 2020

Aakash Chopra chose Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini as his first five pace bowling options. He also wants to retain Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar in the bowling lineup throughout the tour, especially considering the pink-ball Test at Adelaide.

"Bumrah, Ishant, Umesh and Shami are the usual suspects. Navdeep Saini would be my fifth bowler. I would like to keep Bhuvi and Deepak Chahar with my team throughout. You can consider them with the red ball as well, don't forget one Test match will be played with the pink ball as well."

Hardik Pandya was Aakash Chopra's final pick as a seamer with the former only being considered for Test cricket if he is fit enough to shoulder the bowling responsibilities.

"Hardik Pandya, you want him to be fit and part of the Test team. If he will play or not is to be looked later depending on whether he is able to sustain his bowling but you will want to keep him as an option."

Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar were Aakash Chopra's picks as the purely white-ball players.

Aakash Chopra's final 30-member squad - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar.

The Indian team is scheduled to play 4 Test matches on their tour to Australia, starting on 3rd December. This will be followed by a three-match ODI series, with the possibility of the three T20Is that were originally scheduled to be played in October, to be organised after that.