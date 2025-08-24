Shubman Gill vs Ajinkya Rahane - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Team India's Test captain Shubman Gill had a memorable tour of England that concluded earlier this month. Having been named skipper following the red-ball retirement of Rohit Sharma, the 25-year-old grabbed his opportunities with both hands, slamming 754 runs in five Tests at an average of 75.40. His inspirational performance with the willow played a key role in India drawing the series 2-2.

Gill began his captaincy stint in Test cricket with an impressive knock of 147 in the opening game in Leeds. The right-handed batter looked near-invincible in Birmingham, registering scores of 269 & 161. He also broke a number of records courtesy of his batting heroics. After a few low scores, the Indian skipper hit back with defiant 103 as the visitors pulled off an unexpected draw in Manchester.

Following his Test exploits in England, Gill has even earned a recall to the T20I team for the 2025 Asia Cup. The right-handed batter has featured in 37 Test matches so far. In his feature, we compare his Test stats with that of former captain Ajinkya Rahane at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Ajinkya Rahane - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

After 37 Tests, Gill has scored 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35 - a significant improvement as he was averaging in the mid-30s ahead of the England tour. Of his Test runs, a little more than 50 percent have come against England. In 15 Tests against the English side, he has scored 1,346 runs at an average of 51.76.

Gill has scored 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia at an average of 35.80 and 324 runs in five matches against New Zealand, averaging 32.40. Further, in four Tests against Bangladesh, he has 321 runs to his name at an average of 45.85. The 25-year-old has played two Tests against South Africa in which he has scored 74 runs at an average of 18.50.

After 37 Tests, Rahane had scored 2,580 runs at an average of 46.07. Of his 2,500-plus runs, 605 came in nine Tests against Australia at an average of 40.33 and 509 runs in five Tests against New Zealand at an average of 63.62. The 37-year-old had also notched up 475 runs in six Tests against South Africa, averaging 59.37 and 362 runs in eight Tests against England at an average of 25.85.

Shubman Gill vs Ajinkya Rahane - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has notched up nine hundreds, with a career-best of 269, which came in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Of the Indian captain's nine Test hundreds, six have come against England. The elegant batter has also notched up two Test tons against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Ajinkya Rahane 2,580 46.07 188 8 11

(Shubman Gill vs Ajinkya Rahane - batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Rahane had eight hundreds and 11 half-centuries to his credit. Of his eight tons, two each came against New Zealand and South Africa and one each against Australia, England, Sri Lanka and West Indies. The experienced batter's best of 188 came against the Kiwis in Indore in 2016. Rahane also hit tons in both innings of the Delhi Test against South Africa in 2015.

Shubman Gill vs Ajinkya Rahane - Who has a better away record after 37 Tests?

Gill has played 18 away Tests so far. In 34 innings, he has scored 1,403 runs at a decent average of 43.84. The right-hander has registered five hundreds and two fifties in away Tests. Also, in two Tests at neutral venues, he has scored 67 runs at an average of 16.75.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,403 43.84 269 5 2 Ajinkya Rahane 21 1,588 51.22 147 5 8

(Shubman Gill vs Ajinkya Rahane - away batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Rahane played 21 away from home. In 36 innings, he scored 1,588 runs at an average of 51.22, with the aid of five hundreds and eight half-centuries. In 16 Tests in India, he scored 992 runs at an average of 39.68, with three hundreds and as many half-centuries.

Shubman Gill vs Ajinkya Rahane - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has been part of 18 Test that India have won. In winning causes, he has contributed 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. Six of his hundreds have resulted in wins for India. Of his other three tons, two have come in draws and one in defeat.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Ajinkya Rahane 17 1,318 47.07 188 5 4

(Shubman Gill vs Ajinkya Rahane - batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Rahane was part of 17 matches that India won. In winning causes, he scored 1,318 runs at an average of 47.07. Of Rahane's eight tons after 37 matches, five came in wins and three in draws. In nine Tests that India lost, he scored 546 runs at an average of 34.12, with the aid of six half-centuries.

