Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill and veteran England batter Joe Root were the top two run-getters in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Gill amassed 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, while Root accumulated 537 runs in nine innings at an average of 67.12 as the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ad

In his debut series as Test captain, Gill smashed as many as four hundreds. He began the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a well-compiled 147 in Leeds. In Birmingham, he was exceptional, registering scores of 269 & 161. After a brief blip, he hit back with a defiant 103 in the drawn Test in Manchester.

Root notched up three hundreds and a fifty in the five-match series against India. After managing just one 50-plus score in the first two Tests, the 34-year-old slammed 104 at Lord's, 150 in Manchester and 105 at The Oval.

Ad

Trending

Gill has so far featured in 37 Test matches. Following his brilliant performance with the willow in England, we compare his stats with that of Root at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests (69 innings), Gill has scored 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. Interestingly, before the tour of England, the batter was averaging in the mid-30s. Of his 2,600-plus runs, 1,346 have come against England from 15 Tests at an average of 51.76.

Ad

Gill has also scored 537 runs in nine matches against Australia at a comparatively underwhelming average of 35.80. He has 324 runs to his name in five Tests against New Zealand (average 32.40) and 321 run in four matches against Bangladesh (average 45.85). In two Tests against South Africa, he has scored 74 runs at an average of 18.50.

After 37 Tests (68 innings), Root had 3,196 runs to his name at an average of 54.16. Of his runs, 991 came against Ashes rivals Australia from 14 matches at an average of 41.29. He had also scored 611 runs in six Tests against India at an exceptional average of 101.83.

Ad

Further, Root had notched up 514 runs in seven Tests against New Zealand at an average of 39.53 and 358 runs in three matches against West Indies at an average of 89.50. Root also had 287 runs in three Tests against Pakistan (average 57.40) and 259 runs in two Tests against Sri Lanka (average 86.33).

Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

Gill has nine hundreds and seven half-centuries to his name in Test cricket. Of his nine tons, six have come against England. While the Indian captain notched up four hundreds during the 2025 tour of England, he hit two tons during England's tour of India in early 2024. Of his other three centuries, two have come against Bangladesh and one against the Aussies.

Ad

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Joe Root 3,196 54.16 200 8 18

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Root had eight hundreds and 18 half-centuries to his name. Of his eight tons, three had come against Australia, two against India and one each against New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies. His best Test score after 37 matches was 200*, which was registered against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2014

Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - Who has a better away record after 37 Tests?

Gill has so far featured in 18 away Test matches. In 34 innings, he has notched up 1,403 runs, averaging of 43.84. The right-handed batter has five hundreds and two fifties in away Tests. He has also played two matches at neutral venues, scoring 67 runs at an average of 16.75.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,403 43.84 269 5 2 Joe Root 13 907 43.19 182* 1 6

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - away batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

Of Root's first 37 Tests, 13 were away games. In 24 innings, he had scored 907 runs at an average of 43.19, with one hundred and six half-centuries to his name. The England star had also played three neutral Tests in which he has scored 287 runs at an average of 57.40, with the aid of three half-centuries.

Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Of his first 37 matches, Gill has been part of 18 Tests that India have won. In 33 innings, he had notched up 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. The 25-year-old has hit six centuries and three half-centuries in winning causes. In 13 matches that India have lost, he has scored 657 runs at an average of 25.26, with one hundred and two half-centuries.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Joe Root 14 1,653 78.71 182* 6 8

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Root had featured in 14 matches that England had won. In 24 innings, he had scored 1,653 runs at an average of 78.71, with six hundreds and eight half-centuries. In 12 matches that England had lost, he had scored 554 runs at an average of 24.08, with four fifties to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news