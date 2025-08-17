Shubman Gill vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Team India's Test captain Shubman Gill had a terrific tour of England. His exploits with the willow went a long way in ensuring that the visitors drew the grueling five-match series 2-2 despite arriving in England with a young side. Gill's own performance silenced a lot of critics as there was some skepticism about the decision to appoint him as Test captain.

The 25-year-old laid all doubts to rest by hammering 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40. The right-handed batter slammed four hundreds, with a career-best score of 269, which came in the first innings in Birmingham. Gill scored 161 in the second innings of the same Test. Earlier, the batter hit 147 in Leeds in his first innings of the opening Test.

The Indian Test captain has so far featured in 37 Test matches. Following his exploits in England during the five-Test series, we compare his stats with that of Sachin Tendulkar at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has scored more runs and a better average after 37 Tests?

After 37 Tests, Gill has scored 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. Of his 2,600-plus runs, the right-hander batter has scored 1,346 runs in 15 Tests against England at an average of 51.76. In nine Tests against Australia, he has scored 537 runs at an average of 35.80. Also, Gill has scored 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand (average 32.40) and 321 runs in four Tests against Bangladesh (45.85).

After 37 Tests, Tendulkar had 2,481 runs to his name at an average of 52.78. Of his 2,400-plus runs, 547 runs came in six Tests against England at an average of 78.14 and 458 runs in seven Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 76.33. Further, the Master Blaster also hit 402 runs in three Tests against West Indies (average 67) and 368 runs in five Tests against Australia (average 46).

Shubman Gill vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

After 37 Tests, Gill has notched up nine hundreds and seven half-centuries. Four of his tons came during the 2025 England tour, including his career-best of 269. In fact, six of his nine Test hundreds have been registered against England. Of his other three tons, two have come against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Sachin Tendulkar 2,481 52.78 179 8 13

(Shubman Gill vs Sachin Tendulkar batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Tendulkar had eight hundreds and 13 fifties to his name. His best at that time was 179, which came against West Indies. The Master Blaster had also notched up two hundreds each against Australia, England and Sri Lanka and one against South Africa.

Shubman Gill vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 37 Tests?

Of his 37 Tests, Gill has played 16 in SENA nations. In 31 innings, he has notched up 1,268 runs at an average of 42.26, with four hundreds and two half-centuries. In eight Tests in England, he has 842 runs to his name at an average of 52.62, with four tons. Further, Gill has scored 352 in six Tests in Australia (average 35.20) and 74 runs in two matches in South Africa. He hasn't played a Test in New Zealand.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 16 1,268 42.26 269 4 2 Sachin Tendulkar 16 986 42.86 148* 4 3

(Gill vs Tendulkar batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Tendulkar played 16 in SENA nations. He scored 986 runs at an average of 42.86, with the aid of four tons and three fifties. In five Tests in Australia, he scored 368 runs, averaging of 46, with two tons. He also scored 245 runs in three Tests in England (average 61.25), 202 runs in four Tests in South Africa (average 33.66) and 171 runs in four Tests in New Zealand (average 34.20).

Shubman Gill vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has been part of 18 Tests that India have won. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. Six of his nine hundreds have come in winning causes, one in defeat and two in draws. In losing causes, the 25-year-old has scored 657 runs in 13 matches at an average of 25.26.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Sachin Tendulkar 11 874 72.83 165 3 5

(Gill vs Tendulkar batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Tendulkar had been part of 11 Test matches that Team India won. In 15 innings, he scored 874 runs at an average of 72.83. Three of his eight tons came in wins, one in defeat and four in draws. In eight matches that India lost, Tendulkar scored 337 runs at an average of 21.06.

