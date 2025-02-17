Shubman Gill vs Shikhar Dhawan - comparing their stats after 50 ODIs

Team India opener Shubman Gill was in terrific form during the recently concluded three-match ODI series at home against England. He was named Player of the Series for scoring 259 runs in three innings at an excellent average of 86.33 and a highly impressive strike rate of 103.60.

Ad

The 25-year-old kicked off the series with 87 off 96 in the first one-dayer played against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The right-handed batter followed it up with 60 off 52 in Cuttack and 112 off 102 balls in Ahmedabad as India clean-swept the ODI series 3-0.

Gill's ton in Ahmedabad came in his 50th one-dayer. His emergence as an ODI batter also marked the end of Shikhar Dhawan's international career. The latter himself had a terrific record for the Men in Blue in the one-day format. On that note, we compare Gill and Dhawan's ODI batting stats after 50 matches.

Ad

Trending

Shubman Gill vs Shikhar Dhawan - Who has more runs and a better average after 50 ODIs?

After 50 ODIs, Gill has 2,587 runs to his name at an average of 60.16 and a strike rate of 101.93. He has been not out on seven occasions and has been dismissed without scoring once. Of his 2,587 runs, 510 runs have come in 10 innings against New Zealand at an average of 84.28 and a strike rate of 109.66.

Ad

Gill has totaled 402 runs in nine innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 50.25 and a strike rate of 101. In six innings against the West Indies, the right-handed has managed 331 runs at an average of 66.20 and a strike rate of 92.71. Further, the Indian batter has scored 268 runs in four innings against England at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 101.90.

Against world champions Australia, Gill has managed 272 runs in seven innings at an average of 38.85 at a strike rate of 94.44. He will be keen to improve his numbers against the Aussies. The Punjab batter has played four innings against South Africa and has scored only 103 runs at an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 90.35. He is yet to hit an ODI fifty against the Proteas.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Not outs Average SR Shubman Gill 50 2,587 7 60.16 101.93 Shikhar Dhawan 49 2,048 3 44.52 90.78

Ad

After 50 ODIs, Dhawan had 2,048 runs to his name at an average of 44.52 and a strike rate of 90.78. The southpaw was unbeaten on three occasions and was dismissed for a duck two times. Of his 2,048 runs, 514 runs came in 13 innings against the West Indies at an average of 42.83 and a strike rate of 87.26.

Ad

Dhawan also scored 500 runs in eight innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 88.49. In eight innings against Australia, the left-hander scored 286 runs at an average of 40.85 and a strike rate of 100.70. Against England, Dhawan played five innings and scored 186 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 95.87.

Ad

The former India opener did not have a great record in ODIs against New Zealand. In four innings, he scored 81 runs, averaging 20.25 at a strike rate of 66.94. Also, in three innings against South Africa, he managed 126 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 115.59. Further, Dhawan batted twice against arch-rivals Pakistan, scoring 58 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 107.40.

Shubman Gill vs Shikhar Dhawan - Who has more hundreds after 50 ODIs?

After 50 ODIs, Gill has seven centuries to his name and 15 half-centuries. His best of 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023. The 149-ball knock featured 19 fours and nine sixes. Of his seven hundreds in the ODI format, two have come against New Zealand and one each against Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Ad

Player HS 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s Shubman Gill 208 7 15 1 296 56 Shikhar Dhawan 119 6 11 2 240 24

Ad

After 50 one-dayers, Dhawan had six hundreds and 11 fifties to his credit. His best of 119 came against the West Indies in Kanpur in November 2013. The 95-ball knock included 20 fours. Of Dhawan's six tons, two came against the Windies and one each against Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Shubman Gill vs Shikhar Dhawan - Who has a better record in matches won after 50 ODIs?

Of his first 50 one-dayers, Gill was part of 36 matches that Team India won. In these matches, he totaled 2,204 runs at an average of 73.46 and a strike rate of 109.32, with six hundreds and 14 fifties. His only three figure score in a losing cause came against Bangladesh in Colombo in September 2023 in the Asia Cup. India failed to chase down 266 despite Gill's 121.

Ad

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 100s 50s 0s Shubman Gill 36 2,204 208 73.46 109.32 6 14 0 Shikhar Dhawan 31 1,640 119 56.55 96.18 9 9 1

Ad

(Performance in winning causes)

Of his first 50 ODIs, Dhawan featured in 31 matches that the Men in Blue won. In these games, he totaled 1,640 runs at an average of 56.55 and a strike rate of 96.18, with six hundreds and nine fifties. While all his tons resulted in wins for India, two of his half-centuries came in losing causes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news