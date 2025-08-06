Shubman Gill vs Sunil Gavaskar - comparing their stats after 37 Tests post ENG vs IND 2025 series

Team India captain Shubman Gill had a stupendous series with the bat in the five-match Test series in England. In 10 innings, he amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40, with the aid of four hundreds and a career-best score of 269. For his exceptional batting effort, he was named Player of the Series.

Gill began the series with a sublime 147 in Leeds and followed it up with 269 & 161 in Birmingham. He also scored a hard-fought 103 in the second innings in Manchester. During the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Gill broke Sunil Gavaskar's massive record for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series. The latter scored 732 runs against West Indies in 1978-79.

Gill also fell just short of Gavaskar's iconic tally of 774 runs - the record for most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series. Following the conclusion of the England tour, the Indian captain has now played 37 Test matches. We compare his batting stats with that of Gavaskar at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Sunil Gavaskar - Who has more runs and a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Test matches, Gill has scored 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. Of his total Test runs, 1,346 have come against England in 15 matches at an average of 51.76. The numbers have, of course, been significantly boosted by his amazing performance in the recently concluded away series.

Gill has also scored 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia at an average of 35.80, 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand at an average of 32.40 and 321 runs in four Tests against Bangladesh at an average of 45.85.

After 37 Test matches, Gavaskar had 3,226 runs to his name at an average of 48.87. In 10 Test matches against West Indies, he amassed 1,272 runs at an average of 79.50.

The Little Master also scored 979 runs in 16 Tests against England at an average of 31.58. Gavaskar hit 525 runs in six Tests against New Zealand at an average of 52.50 and 450 runs in five Tests against Australia, averaging 50.

Shubman Gill vs Sunil Gavaskar - Who has more hundreds after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has notched up nine hundreds and seven half-centuries. Of his nine tons in the red-ball format for India, as many as six have come against England, two against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Sunil Gavaskar 3,226 48.87 220 13 14

(Shubman Gill vs Sunil Gavaskar batting stats after 37 Tests)

After 37 Test matches, Gavaskar had 13 centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name. Of his 13 tons after 37 Tests, six came against the mighty West Indies. Gavaskar also scored three hundreds against Australia and two each against England and New Zealand.

Shubman Gill vs Sunil Gavaskar - Who has a better record in away Tests?

Of his 37 Tests, Gill has played 18 away from home and has scored 1,403 runs at an average of 43.84, with five hundreds and two half-centuries. The Indian skipper has also featured in two neutral Tests in which he has scored 67 runs.

The right-handed batter has scored 842 runs in eight Tests in England at an average of 52.62, with four hundreds to his credit. He has also notched up 352 runs in six Tests in Australia at an average of 35.20.

Of his first 37 Test matches, Gavaskar played 22 away from home, scoring 2,241 runs at an average of 60.56, with 11 hundreds and eight half-centuries to his name. He scored 1,164 runs in eight Tests in West Indies, averaging 97. Further, Gavaskar scored 450 runs in five Tests in Australia at an average of 50 and 361 runs in six Tests in England, averaging 30.08.

Shubman Gill vs Sunil Gavaskar - Who has a better record in winning causes?

Gill has been part of 18 Test matches that India have won. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24, with six hundreds and three fifties. One of his Test hundreds has come in a defeat, while two have come in a draw.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,537 54.24 269 6 3 Sunil Gavaskar 11 856 47.55 119 4 3

(Shubman Gill vs Sunil Gavaskar batting stats after 37 Tests in winning causes)

Of his first 37 Tests, Gavaskar featured in 11 Test matches that India won. In 21 innings, he scored 856 runs at an average of 47.55, with four hundreds and three fifties to his name. Three of his centuries were registered in defeats, while as many as six came in matches that ended in a draw.

