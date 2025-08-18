Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Leading the Indian Team during the five-match Test series in England, Shubman Gill came up with a superb performance to silence all detractors. Not many pundits had given India a chance of doing well during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. They went to England with a comparatively young side. Also, while Gill was named captain, he was yet to establish his batting credentials overseas.

The Indian skipper ended up having a memorable tour both as batter and leader. In 10 innings across five Tests, he amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40. The 25-year-old struck four hundreds, which included his career-best score of 269 in Birmingham. He began the tour of England in 147 in Leeds and also posted a defiant 103 under pressure in the Manchester Test.

Gill is often referred to as the heir apparent to Virat Kohli in the India team. The duo have often been termed 'prince' and 'king' respectively. The Indian skipper has so far featured in 37 Tests. Following his batting exploits in England, we compare his red-ball stats with Kohli at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has scored 2,647 runs. Following the excellent tour of England, his average has improved significantly to 41.35. Of his 2,600-plus runs, 1,346 runs have been registered against England in 15 Tests, averaging 51.76.

The Indian skipper has also scored 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia (average 35.80), 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand (average 32.40) and 321 runs in four Tests against Bangladesh (45.85).

After 37 Tests, Kohli had 2,794 runs to his name at an average of 45.06. Of his runs, 1,276 came in 12 Tests against Australia at an average of 60.76. The former India captain had also scored 426 runs in four Tests against New Zealand, averaging 85.20. Further, Kohli had 322 runs in nine Tests against England (average 20.12) and 272 runs in two Tests against South Africa (average 68).

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

Having played 37 matches, Gill has hit nine centuries and seven half-centuries to his name. Of his nine tons, as many as six have come against England. Before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he had scored two tons against England during the home series in early 2024. Gill has also scored two Test hundreds against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Virat Kohli 2,794 45.06 169 11 11

(Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Kohli had 11 hundreds and as many fifties to his credit. Of his tons, as many as six came against Australia, with a best of 169 in Melbourne. Kohli had also scored two hundreds against New Zealand and one each against England, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 37 Tests?

Of his 37 Test matches, Gill has played 16 in SENA nations. In these games, he has totaled 1,268 runs at an average of 42.26, with four hundreds, all of them coming in England. Further, he has notched up two fifties in Australia.

The 25-year-old has an average of 52.62 from eight Tests in England and 35.20 from six Tests in Australia. In two Tests in South Africa, the right-handed batter averages 18.50. Gill is yet to play a Test match in New Zealand.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 16 1,268 42.26 269 4 2 Virat Kohli 17 1,612 48.84 169 7 4

(Gill vs Kohli batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Kohli had played 17 in SENA nations. In 34 innings, he had notched up 1,612 runs at an average of 48.84, with seven hundreds and four fifties. Of his seven tons in SENA nations after 37 Tests, as many as five had come in Australia and one each in New Zealand and South Africa.

In eight Tests in Australia, Kohli had an average of 62. Further, in five Tests in England, he had an average of 13.40 as he had an abysmal 2014 tour. Kohli, however, averaged 71.33 from two Tests in New Zealand and 68 from two Test matches in South Africa.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has been part of 18 Tests that India have won. In 33 innings, he has hit 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. His stats include six centuries and three half-centuries. In 13 Tests that India have lost, he has scored 657 runs at an average of 25.26, with one ton and two half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Virat Kohli 13 760 42.22 107 2 5

(Gill vs Kohli batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Kohli was part of 13 matches that India won. In 21 innings, he scored 760 runs at an average of 42.22, with two hundreds and five fifties. In 14 matches that India lost, he scored 962 runs, averaging 34.35, with four hundreds to his name. As many as five of Kohli's tons came in drawn Tests.

