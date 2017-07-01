6 countries which contributed the most number of cricketers to the England national team

We take a look at six of the biggest exporters of cricketers to English cricket.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jul 2017, 17:58 IST

Ben Stokes in action for England

Rarely does it happen that players go on to play for a nation which isn’t their country of birth. England, however, have had several players who were born in some other country.

Dearth of talent in English cricket and abundance of potential in other nations are a couple of elements that come to one’s mind when asked about the reasons behind England playing a lot of cricketers who aren’t born in the nation.

As we move ahead, we take you through six of the biggest contributors of cricketers to the English national team..

#6 New Zealand

The Kiwis have made their fair share of contributions to English cricket with two big names from New Zealand who went on to play for England. Ben Stokes has proved to be an integral part of the England team with his handy medium pace and a swashbuckling approach to batting in every format of the game.

The Christchurch-born cricketer has turned out to be a reliable player for England as he has gained in experience over the years. His recent hundred against Australia in the Champions Trophy gave a glimpse of his class and calibre. Fast bowler Andy Caddick is another New Zealand born cricketer who had represented England in the International circuit.