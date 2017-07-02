SK Social Media round-up: 2nd July

KP’s havin’ a partaayyy !!

Greetings Cricket buffs! Sunday is finally here, Indian Women's team is taking on Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup, India vs West Indies (men’s) is scheduled for the evening and you probably resumed watching the show you couldn't complete last week (read that as binge watching).

Well, it was a good week for the Indian fans. The Men in Blue are leading the series against West Indies 2-0 and are up for their next battle. The women's team is successfully marching in the ICC Women's World Cup with two victories in their bag.

Overall the cricketers indulged in a lot of fun this week. There were birthday celebrations, travel tales, workout sessions and parties. So without wasting any more time, let us check out what your favourite cricketers were up to.

Kevin Pietersen

I will begin with the one who wore the birthday cap last week. Pietersen turned 37 on Thursday. He posted a video expressing his gratitude for all his well-wishers. Sadly, we don't have any inside pictures from his celebrations but we can imagine the fun he and his friends must’ve had.

Rohit Sharma

It looks like Rohit Sharma is making full use of his time off from the national duty. He was rested from India's tour of West Indies but this opening batsman is not taking a break from fun.

In the background of his latest post, Zaheer Khan is seen featuring in Sony's Extra Innings. Rohit Sharma clicked a picture right next to him and also felt that he sported the look better than Zaheer.

Ajinkya Rahane

The opener for India's current squad posted a picture at DJ Bravo's house. Bravo had invited the Indian players for a get together at his place. We can see Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Shikar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane along with their host and it looks like the old friends had a lot of fun.

Hardik Pandya

The Indian all-rounder frequently treats his social media followers and fans with his pictures. This time he shared a picture post his workout. However, he shared the frame with Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedhar Jadhav. Looks like the Indian team is taking fitness very seriously.

Shane Warne

Warne sure knows how to bond with his kids. The father-daughter duo spent some time goofing around in Spain and Warne shared an adorable picture from their quality time together. He also shared a picture with his son. Way to go Superdad!

Brett Lee

It is no secret that the former Australian pace bowler is very fond of India. Brett Lee recently shared a picture on Instagram which was a throwback to one of his meals in India. He said that he can't wait to return to this subcontinent for Tamil Nadu Premier League next month. Ditto Lee, ditto!