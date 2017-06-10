SK Weekly Social Media Round Up - 10th June

Check out your favourite cricketers breaking the internet this week.

Champions Trophy has kept all in the Cricketing world busy as the best in the business against takes centre stage. While the week started with India's magnificent win over Pakistan, Sri Lanka was not in a mood to let Indian fans end the week with a celebration.

Anyway, it's the last day of the week and you have probably made all arrangements for India Vs South Africa tomorrow. However, the match won't start anytime before its schedule so here, I have brought the best posts from social media profiles of your favourite cricketers over the past week.

Sit back with your munchies and scroll down to find out what your favourite cricketers were up to this week. Let's roll!

Harbhajan Singh

He may not be in the Indian squad for Champions Trophy now but this Sardaar boy is rocking the streets of London in style. Harbhajan posted a picture on Instagram sporting a jacket in the Matchless store of London. Well, you are allowed to take some time to let the swag sink in.

Thank you @matchlessmalenotti @matchlesslondon for the lovely jackets #matchlessindeed #classapart A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Shikhar Dhawan

We may have lost the match against Sri Lanka but we loved his century. The Gabbar of ICC tournaments scored a fantastic hundred against Sri Lanka and proved that he may have 99 problems but destroying bowlers in ICC tournaments is definitely not one of them. He took to Instagram to express his gratitude for all his fans and thanked them for their support. Go Gabbar!

Thank you for you kind wishes. Not the ideal result yesterday but we are pumped for our next game. Looking forward to your continuing support. A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 9, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

Ajinkya Rahane

It looks like the London weather has stirred enough romance in the boys to compensate for all the time they spend away from this city. Rahane posted a beautiful picture with his wife and dedicated his “Lovely Day” to his “Drama Queen”. Well, surely she never fails to make him laugh.

Such a lovely day in London with my Drama Queen #NeverFailsToMakeMeLaugh A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Ravindra Jadeja

Well, if you like to goof around, why not do it with that one teammate who is known for his seriousness. Of course when he is sleeping! Jadeja sneaked a selfie with the sleeping Mahi as the two sat next to each other on the bus for the road trip. We love your selfie skills boy!

Before he wakes up lemme click picture.#roadtrip to #london #rajputboy A post shared by Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:03am PDT

Virender Sehwag

Sehwag is the undisputed king of social media. His off-field entertainment business never fails to disappoint us. He posted a picture that was clicked during the India-Pakistan game and alongside was a caption which you would not want to miss.

Zindagi ke maze lo, isse pehle ki Zindagi tumhaare maze le #virukicommentary #indvspak #reload #feelkiloot A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

David Warner

There is no time like the family time. Warner posted an adorable picture with his family on Instagram. His caption showed all the struggles behind getting one perfect picture of this little happy family and isn't that totally worth it?

My happy little family after a long day. Indi Rae not wanting to sit still as usual . Ivy Mae watching how to be a doctor need to be smarter then daddy (not hard) @candywarner1 #family #havetohaveto A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Dwayne Bravo

When not busy with the matches, this Carribean player is undoubtedly the person every party needs. He posted a birthday wish for Bounty Killer in which the two were seen partying to celebrate the latter's big day. Birthday goals anyone?

It's ah party @grunggaadzilla birthday bash #Kingston jamaica everybody kno say bounty ah champion A post shared by Dwayne Bravo (@djbravo47) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

Chris Gayle

Another Caribbean player blessed Instagram with yet another stylish picture of him dressed in formals. But the extra credits go to the caption which read that no one ever became rich with a poor attitude. Duly noted, King Gayle!

Styled by @my_attiitude - No one ever got rich with a poor attitude. Attiitude.com #MyAttiitude A post shared by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Brett Lee

Team Australia has a legend in their cheering team. The former deadly bowler, Brett Lee posted a picture on Instagram in a yellow tie to support his team in the Champions Trophy ahead of their big game against England.

Wearing my lucky yellow tie today for the Aussies ! A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

Kevin Pieterson

Yes, I saved the best one for the last. If Kevin Pieterson's Instagram account does not give you vacation goals, I don't know what will. He posted an amazing picture of him in an apt scenic beauty and no it did not require any caption. You can take your time to admire the picture while I am off to pack my bags. See you next week!