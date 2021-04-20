When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series will get underway on April 21 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

This ICC World Test Championship series comprises two games, both of which will start at 10:00 AM Local Time (10:00 AM IST). The first Test will take place from April 21 to 25, while the second Test will begin on April 29.

Sri Lanka squad for the 2-match Test series vs Bangladesh #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/DG5EhxXEMh — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) April 20, 2021

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series will decide which team ends in the last position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Sri Lanka are currently in eighth position, whereas Bangladesh are one rung below at number nine.

The upcoming two matches in Pallekele will be a battle of equals, and here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series.

Bangladesh - T Sports

India Live Telecast Channel - Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

India - Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

Outside India, live-streaming will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel.

Advertisement

The Islanders start as the favorites to win the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series

Sri Lanka training session ahead of the 1st Test vs Bangladesh at PICS, Kandy. #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/lnPQz9DLi3 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) April 19, 2021

Sri Lanka have announced a star-studded squad for this series. Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the home team, while the likes of Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne will also be in action.

Although Sri Lanka have struggled a bit in the ICC World Test Championship, the Islanders did record a win over New Zealand at home. On the other hand, Bangladesh have been winless in the competition.

Dimuth Karunaratne's team will enter the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series as the favorites, but one cannot rule out Bangladesh completely, given that they have done well against Sri Lanka in the past.