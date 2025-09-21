Smriti Mandhana vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their ODI stats after opening in 107 matches

India Women opener Smriti Mandhana scored a sensational 125 off only 63 balls against Australia Women in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, September 20. The knock featured 17 fours and five sixes as the Women in Blue briefly gave Australia Women a scare in a massive chase of 413. Team India eventually finished on 369.

Although Mandhana's brilliant knock failed to take India over the line in the third ODI against Australia, she did break a number of records. The left-handed batter reached her hundred off only 50 balls. She now holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian cricketer. The previous record was held by Virat Kohli, who smashed a 52-ball ton against Australia in Jaipur in 2013.

In Women's ODIs, Mandhana's 50-ball century is the second-fastest ever. Former Australian captain Meg Lanning (45 balls) holds the record for the fastest century in ODIs in women's cricket. Also, Mandhana has 13 one-day tons and is now joint-second on the list of women batters with most ODI hundreds. New Zealand's Suzie Bates also has 13, while Lanning is on top the list with 15.

Mandhana has so far played 108 ODI matches and has opened in 107 matches. Following her superb knock against Australia in Delhi, we compare her one-day stats with that of Rohit Sharma after the latter had also opened in 107 one-day matches. [Rohit batted in the middle-order during the early part of his ODI career].

Smriti Mandhana vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better average and strike rate after opening in 107 games?

In 107 matches as ODI opener, Mandhana has totaled 4,863 runs at an average of 48.14 and a strike rate of 89.95. She has 916 runs in 19 matches against Australia at an average of 48.21. The southpaw has also scored 942 runs in 20 ODIs against England (average 49.57), 906 runs in 18 matches against South Africa (average 53.29) and 614 runs in 16 matches against Sri Lanka (average 43.85).

After 107 ODI matches as opener, Rohit had 5,262 runs to his name at an average of 56.58 and a strike rate of 92.15. Of his 5,200-plus runs, 1,400 runs came in 18 matches against Australia at an average of 93.33 and a strike rate of 103.16. Rohit had also scored 1,027 runs in 16 matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 79 and 568 runs in 20 ODIs against South Africa, averaging 29.89.

Smriti Mandhana vs Rohit Sharma - Who has more hundreds after opening in 107 ODIs?

In 107 ODIs as opening batter, Mandhana has hammered 13 hundreds and 32 half-centuries. Her career-best of 136 came off 120 balls against South Africa in Bengaluru in June 2024. Of her 13 tons, four have come against Australia and three against the Proteas. Also, she has notched up two hundreds each against New Zealand and West Indies and one each against Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4,863 48.14 89.95 136 13 32 Rohit Sharma 5,262 56.58 92.15 264 18 24

(Smriti Mandhana vs Rohit Sharma - Stats comparison after opening in 107 ODIs)

After 107 ODIs as opening batter, Rohit had 18 hundreds and 24 fifties to his name. His career-best of 264 came off 173 balls against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in November 2014. Of his 18 tons, six came against Australia and four against Sri Lanka. He also had two centuries each against South Africa and Bangladesh and one each against England, West Indies, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Smriti Mandhana vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better record in chases after opening in 107 ODIs?

In 46 ODIs as opener while batting second, Mandhana has notched up 2,230 runs at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 93.54. She has registered five hundreds and 17 half-centuries in chases. While batting first, the 29-year-old averages 43.16 from 61 one-day matches.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 46 2,230 55.75 93.54 125 5 17 Rohit Sharma 65 2,785 51.57 88.86 152* 8 16

(Mandhana vs Rohit - stats comparison in chases after opening in 107 ODIs)

Of his first 107 matches as opener, Rohit batted second in 65 matches. The Hitman scored 2,785 runs at an average of 51.57 and a strike rate of 88.86, with eight hundreds and 16 half-centuries. While batting first, the aggressive stroke player averaged 63.51 from 42 matches.

Smriti Mandhana vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better record in wins after opening in 107 ODIs?

After 107 ODI matches as opener, Mandhana has been part of 64 games that India have won. In winning causes, she has totaled 3,484 runs at an average of 60.06 and a strike rate of 92.21. The southpaw has registered 10 centuries and 23 half-centuries in ODI wins, with a best of 136.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 64 3,484 60.06 92.21 136 10 23 Rohit Sharma 65 3,829 70.90 95.03 264 14 17

(Mandhana vs Rohit - stats comparison in wins after opening in 107 ODIs)

After 107 ODIs as opener, Rohit had been part of 65 matches that Team India had won. In winning causes, he scored 3,829 runs at an average of 70.90 and a strike rate of 95.03. Of his 18 tons as opener at that stage, 14 came in wins, while four hundreds were registered in defeats.

