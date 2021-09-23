“Smriti Mandhana is a world-class player, we are backing her ability” - India women’s batting coach SS Das

India women’s batting coach Shiv Sunder Das has backed opener Smriti Mandhana to overcome her poor form in the second ODI against Australia. Mandhana was dismissed for 10 in the tour game and made 16 in the first ODI. She hasn’t been very consistent with the bat prior to her sub-par outings in Australia.

Having lost the first ODI by nine wickets, India will have to win the second game on Friday to stay alive in the three-match series. The visitors have been dealt a big blow as Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the second match as well.

In a virtual press conference ahead of the second ODI, Das backed Mandhana to come good in India’s do-or-die clash in Mackay.

Das said while replying to a query on the Indian opener’s form:

“I have had one-to-one sessions with her. In the last two sessions, we have worked hard in the nets. Smriti Mandhana is a world-class player and we are backing her ability to get runs for us. Definitely, we will see the difference in tomorrow’s game.”

Das asserted that the team have been working on a few areas, such as running between the wickets in the middle overs, to maintain the momentum of the innings.

The former India opener added:

“The first 10 overs we have addressed the issue. In the middle-overs, the running between the wickets is an area we are still working on. It is a work in progress. We have a few young batters in our side. It is a good side and you have to give them some time. Once they get used to the conditions, they will definitely fire.”

India women need to start well: SS Das

Following the disappointing performance in the first ODI, India women’s skipper Mithali Raj stressed on the importance of having a good opening stand.

Das agreed with the captain’s view and expressed confidence that Mandhana and Shafali Verma would rise to the occasion. He concluded:

“I had a one-to-one chat with them (players) and, in the nets, we have tried a few things. It is about how individuals react to the game. We have Shafali Verma and Smriti at the start of the innings, so basically we are looking at a good start. I am very positive as a batting coach that they will start well. If we get 60-70 runs in the first 10 overs, we can carry that momentum into the middle overs.”

India women posted 225 for 8 while batting first in the opening ODI against Australia. The hosts chased down the target with ease, romping home in 41 overs.

