Sourav Ganguly laments about having a team packed with gentlemen

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly claimed on Tuesday (July 9) that only himself and Harbhajan Singh held the Indian flag high in the erstwhile team when it came to sledging opposition players. He has revealed that the group of players were too well-behaved to sledge anyone.

Rain interrupted play for the umpteenth time in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. This time, fans failed to witness the semi-final match between India and New Zealand. With not much of cricketing action to speak on, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman had a chat about sledging.

The Prince of Kolkata jokingly said that he regretted having a team full of gentlemen. In Ganguly’s highly coveted Indian team, only he and Harbhajan Singh resorted to occasional sledging. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman were the epitome of good behaviour and never sledged anybody. When Mayanti Langer asked Ganguly about attacking certain players, he said:

“It was very hard with that team because we had too many gentlemen. If you ask Rahul Dravid to do that, he’ll come back and say ‘No no no that’s not the right way to play.’ You ask VVS Laxman to do that, he’ll say ‘I’m concentrating on my batting.’ And if you tell Sachin to do it, he will stand at mid-on and tell the mid-wicket fielder to sledge Steve Waugh, and himself not do it. There were a lot of issues in that team. The only ones holding the Indian flag were Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly. “

Though Dada lamented about his extremely well-mannered team jokingly, it will be interesting to see whether any former cricketer from his team comes up with a reply. Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh are also in England, and fans will be interested to hear what they have to say regarding Ganguly’s claims.