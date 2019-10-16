Sourav Ganguly wants Virat Kohli to lead India to wins in big tournaments

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 85 // 16 Oct 2019, 20:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly has plenty of faith in Virat Kohli.

After clinching their 11th consecutive home Test series, India are on a high. However, BCCI's new president-elect and former skipper Sourav Ganguly believes that India need to win big tournaments under captain Virat Kohli.

While speaking to the media in Kolkata, Ganguly said:

"It [India] is a very good side..My only thing is that they need to win big tournaments. I'm not saying they need to win every time. It's not possible. But we have gone through seven big tournaments without winning one."

India have not won an ICC tournament since 2013.

Under MS Dhoni's leadership, India won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, their last triumph in an ICC event. The Men in Blue lost in the semi-finals of 2015 ICC World Cup in Australia which was followed by an emotional loss to Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017.

This year, India suffered a shock loss to New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup. India entered the tournament as firm favourites and remained unbeaten right until the last four.

"They are a much better side than that. That is the only area where they need to get themselves ready mentally. Talent is enormous, otherwise, they couldn't have played so well in the [2019] World Cup till the semi-finals. So that's an issue which Virat needs to address. And that doesn't happen in the boardroom."

With a lot to ponder upon and take action, Ganguly knows the responsibility at hand and is eager to make the necessary changes. Along with a focus on first-class cricket, Ganguly also wants to improve the administration setup of Indian cricket.

"I am happy to get the responsibility to turn it around. That's what matters: when it is tough people believe that you are good enough to do it. I am here to do a job for everyone and to make Indian cricket clean administration-wise, to get the backroom ready and going in a smooth one along with all the members of the Apex Council and the board and everyone. That's my job."