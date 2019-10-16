×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Sourav Ganguly wants Virat Kohli to lead India to wins in big tournaments

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Feature
85   //    16 Oct 2019, 20:19 IST

BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly has plenty of faith in Virat Kohli.
BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly has plenty of faith in Virat Kohli.

After clinching their 11th consecutive home Test series, India are on a high. However, BCCI's new president-elect and former skipper Sourav Ganguly believes that India need to win big tournaments under captain Virat Kohli

While speaking to the media in Kolkata, Ganguly said:

"It [India] is a very good side..My only thing is that they need to win big tournaments. I'm not saying they need to win every time. It's not possible. But we have gone through seven big tournaments without winning one."

India have not won an ICC tournament since 2013.
India have not won an ICC tournament since 2013.

Under MS Dhoni's leadership, India won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, their last triumph in an ICC event. The Men in Blue lost in the semi-finals of 2015 ICC World Cup in Australia which was followed by an emotional loss to Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017.

This year, India suffered a shock loss to New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup. India entered the tournament as firm favourites and remained unbeaten right until the last four. 

"They are a much better side than that. That is the only area where they need to get themselves ready mentally. Talent is enormous, otherwise, they couldn't have played so well in the [2019] World Cup till the semi-finals. So that's an issue which Virat needs to address. And that doesn't happen in the boardroom."

With a lot to ponder upon and take action, Ganguly knows the responsibility at hand and is eager to make the necessary changes. Along with a focus on first-class cricket, Ganguly also wants to improve the administration setup of Indian cricket.

"I am happy to get the responsibility to turn it around. That's what matters: when it is tough people believe that you are good enough to do it. I am here to do a job for everyone and to make Indian cricket clean administration-wise, to get the backroom ready and going in a smooth one along with all the members of the Apex Council and the board and everyone. That's my job."
Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly India vs South Africa Head to Head South Africa Team vs India 2019 India Team vs South Africa 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct
IND 601/5
RSA 275/10 & 189/10
India won by an innings and 137 runs
IND VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Caribbean Premier League
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us